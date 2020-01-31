Watch Meghan Trainor Sing Her Hits (and Meet Her Idol Dr. Phil!) in New Carpool Karaoke

Now that James Corden has addressed those “serious allegations” against Carpool Karaoke, we can all enjoy another segment.

Meghan Trainor hits the road with the Late Late Show host to sing through some of her hits, including “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” But Corden had an extra surprise for her.

Apparently, Trainor really loves Phillip C. McGraw, a.k.a. Dr. Phil. “I worship Dr. Phil,” she says. “I went to his show the other day and I couldn’t stop crying.” So, Corden arranged for her idol to surprise them by hopping in the backseat. “Your teeth look so good. So handsome,” she exclaims.

Image zoom Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor and James Corden Terence Patrick/CBS

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Talks Collaborating with Nicki Minaj, Pussycat Dolls and Her Family on New Album

Dr. Phil then gives Trainor a free 1:1 session, which she chose to use to talk about her struggles with panic and anxiety. “When you talk about it, it gives it a face, it gives it a voice,” Dr. Phil says of breaking the stigma surrounding anxiety. They then sang “All About That Bass” together, which pushed Trainor over the edge of excitement.

Watch the whole segment in the video above.