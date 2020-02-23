Meghan Trainor Calls Her Dad the 'Strongest Man I Know' After He Was Hit by Car in 'Scary' Accident

Image zoom Meghan and Gary Trainor Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor is staying by her father’s side as he recovers from a “very scary” accident.

“I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages,” Trainor, 26, wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a smiling photo of the pair.

“It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know 💖🙏🏻,” she added.

Gary Trainor was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run accident on Friday evening, a rep for the singer previously confirmed to PEOPLE. Following the accident, he was transported to a local hospital.

“He is in stable condition,” Trainor’s rep said.

At the time of the accident, Gary was crossing a busy street in Los Angeles when the car hit him, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

A spokesperson for the LAPD had no comment.

Throughout her career, the singer has praised her father, who is also a musician, for always staying by her side.

Recently, Gary surprised his daughter on The Voice U.K., for which she serves as a judge, showing off his piano skills while performing with fellow judge Tom Jones.

During a 2018 interview, the “No Excuses” singer told Today host Hoda Kotb that her father is her “guy” and she continues to be “inspired by him.”

“Anytime I complain about anything, he’s like, ‘Life will get better if you let it,’ ” she said. “Sometimes in life you can’t control what happens—most of the time you can’t control what happens, but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it.”