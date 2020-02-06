Meghan Trainor's Brothers Live with Her and Husband Daryl Sabara: 'The Doors Are Soundproof!'

Meghan Trainor‘s brothers are more than just her family — they’re her roommates, too!

That’s right, the "All About That Bass" singer’s brothers Ryan, 27, and Justin, 24, live with her and her husband Daryl Sabara at their home in Los Angeles. But don’t worry: The boys don’t get in the way of their, uh, happy newlywed life.

“No, the doors are soundproof!” Trainor, 26, says with a laugh in the new issue of PEOPLE. “They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go my family comes with me.”

Image zoom Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor Denise Crew

Indeed, after Trainor and Sabara, 27, said “I do” in a romantic backyard wedding in December 2018, Trainor’s brothers (and parents Kelli and Gary) joined the newlywed couple for their Bora Bora honeymoon. And Ryan and Justin have joined the Grammy winner in the studio, too: Both are credited as co-writers and backup vocalists on her new album Treat Myself.

Trainor is hard at work promoting her third LP, which draws inspiration from her and Sabara’s love story.

“It feels like we’ve been married for five years,” she says of her husband. “I don’t know how to say it and not be cheesy, but he’s my other half. We say the same s— at the same time. He’ll get dinner for me and set it all up for me, and he knows what I want to drink, makes my ginger ale with my ice.”

Trainor continues, “He takes care of me to the fullest level that I don’t even lift a finger. … I never thought I’d be so spoiled in love. He completes everything.”

Image zoom Meghan Trainor Denise Crew

Now after a year of marriage, Trainor is anxious to start a family — when the time is right.

“I’m hounding everyone, like, ‘When can I get pregnant?’ I think after the tour, I’m just going to get it going,” she says. “I definitely want a village!”

