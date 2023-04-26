Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Criticizing Teachers: I Was 'Careless with My Words'

The singer said "f— teachers" on her Workin' On It podcast last week

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on April 26, 2023 12:50 PM
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is saying sorry.

The singer, 29, apologized for her "careless" comments after she criticized teachers on her podcast — Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor — on April 19.

Trainor, who is mom to son Riley, 2, and currently expecting her second son with her husband Daryl Sabara, posted her apology on TikTok Sunday. "Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said, 'F teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel," the "Mother" singer began in the candid clip.

"I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers is not normal and not OK."

She continued to the camera, "I had Trisha Paytas on the podcast and I knew her history with her teachers and I knew my husband's history with his teachers and I was bullied by some teachers. So in that moment I got angry and said, 'F teachers, f those specific human beings back in the day,' but I didn't mean that to all teachers."

"I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid," she added.

'They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, I'm just so sorry. I'm so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad. I will remind myself that my words can definitely have a consequence and I will be more careful."

Captioning the video, Trainor thanked a user for raising awareness of her comments. She wrote, "@galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let's work to make schools a better place together."

Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor and son Riley. Daryl Sabara/Instagram

On the podcast episode, Trainor commented on the topics of homeschooling and school shootings in the U.S.

"We're homeschooling our kids," she said. "Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it's like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, f— all that."

Paytas, 34, who welcomed a daughter called Malibu Barbie in September, also mentioned she was worried about potential bullies and teachers, to which Trainor added, "F— teachers, dude."

Commenting on her husband's bullying during the episode, the Australian Idol judge said of Sabara, who rose to fame starring in the Spy Kids movie franchise, "He got bullied. He got pantsed in front of the whole school … for being a star."

She continued, "The principal, he was like, 'Just be chill, I'm gonna come to school, I'm 8 years old, everyone be nice.' The principal made an announcement, like, 'The Spy Kid is coming to our school.' And he was like, 'Why did you do that?' He was humbled."

