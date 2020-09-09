"This year has been difficult to say the least, so I'm tryna bring joy the best way I know how," said the singer

Meghan Trainor Announces New Christmas Album: 'It's About to Be A Very Trainor Christmas !'

Meghan Trainor is all about the holidays!

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 26, announced that she's getting in on the holiday music game with a brand-new album titled A Very Trainor Christmas. On the cover art, the pop star is adorned with shiny bows and Christmas decor, wearing a Santa hat and biting a candy cane.

The photograph was captured by Trainor's older brother Ryan — who lives with her and her actor husband Daryl Sabara at their home in Los Angeles, as well as her younger brother Justin.

"ITS ABOUT TO BE #AVeryTrainorChristmas!!! 😍🎄🎁," the singer wrote on Instagram. "NOTHING makes me happier than the holidays with my family! This year has been difficult to say the least, so I’m tryna bring joy the best way I know how...with a Christmas album full of originals and classics😉!"

Trainor added that the Christmas album will be available just before Halloween, debuting on Friday, Oct. 30.

The singer is also releasing a Target-exclusive version of the Christmas collection, featuring two extra songs and different cover art, the alternative showcasing her in a Christmas sweater and wrapped in holiday lights.

In February, Trainor shared with PEOPLE what it's like having her siblings as roommates in her and her husband's house. "The doors are soundproof!" Trainor joked at the time.

"They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go my family comes with me," she added.

Earlier this year, Trainor debuted her album Treat Myself, which was partially inspired by her love story with Sabara, 28. The couple tied the knot in a romantic backyard wedding in December 2018.

"It feels like we've been married for five years," she told PEOPLE. "I don't know how to say it and not be cheesy, but he's my other half. We say the same s--- at the same time. He'll get dinner for me and set it all up for me, and he knows what I want to drink, makes my ginger ale with my ice."

"He takes care of me to the fullest level that I don't even lift a finger. … I never thought I'd be so spoiled in love. He completes everything," said Trainor, hinting at the time that she's eager to start a family: "I definitely want a village!"