First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear at the star-studded event hosted by Selena Gomez, which aims to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and increase their accessibility worldwide

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Joe Biden and More to Appear at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World

President Joe Biden along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be showing up to a star-studded night for a great cause.

The Bidens and Harris will be making an appearance at Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8, which "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere" according to a previous statement made by Global Citizen.

Their involvement is part of Global Citizen's partnership with the White House's "We Can Do This" initiative to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

But they're not the only heads of state who will be stopping by to encourage people to become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. President Macron of France, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia will also be making appearances.

Harry and Meghan will be serving as Campaign Chairs of VAX Live and will be delivering an important global message for vaccine equity, helping ensure equitable access to the vaccine during the event. The couple has also been leading a coordinated drive across the private sector to raise funds for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX.

"I'm honored to be hosting 'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,' " Gomez, 28, said in a statement. "This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."

At the event, Global Citizen will be making a plea to philanthropists and corporations to donate "dollars-for-doses" in order to vaccinate health workers around the world.

The concert will also call on world leaders and governments to pledge $22.1 billion in order "to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world's poorest countries by the end of 2021."

"As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible," Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE.

He added, "There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty."

VAX Live will be pre-taped at SoFi stadium – a "large-scale vaccination site" – in Los Angeles with the support of the state of California, the L.A. County Health Department, the City of Los Angeles, the City of Inglewood and E. Stanley Kroenke, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer and the Los Angeles Rams' owner and chairman.

"The State of California is thankful to Global Citizen for demonstrating what's possible when we embrace getting vaccinated and encourage others to get immunized as well," Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

Newsom added, "Music and the arts have long brought us together to celebrate moments of hope and happiness. This concert is no exception to that. We are excited to showcase the best of California reopening in compliance with the best standards of health and safety."

VAX Live airs on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT, Fox starting at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, and YouTube on the Global Citizen channel with an extended version on Saturday, May 8.