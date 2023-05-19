Meghan Linsey Transforms 'Queer Eye''s Theme Song to Reflect New Orleans Influences for New Season

"We wanted to work with the community and feature authentic, badass New Orleans musicians," Linsey explained of creating a rerecording of the theme

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 19, 2023 02:20 PM
Meghan Linsey
Meghan Linsey. Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

The Fab Five are taking on New Orleans in Season 7 of Queer Eye on Netflix, which created an opportunity for New Orleans native singer and songwriter Meghan Linsey to showcase her hometown's "vibrant musical heritage" through a rerecording of the popular tune.

"When I found out that the Fab 5 were headed to New Orleans, I knew I wanted to be part of the action," Linsey said in a press release.

"I'm a huge fan of Queer Eye, and I've been lucky enough to have my music featured on the show several times," she added. "It's an honor to contribute to a show that's making such a positive impact."

But they weren't the only ones behind the tune as Linsey noted that she had wanted to get some of the New Orleans community involved in the production of the song as well in order to correctly capture the "essence and vibe" of the city.

Meghan Linsey & Queer Eye
Courtesy of Meghan Linsey / Netflix

"We wanted to work with the community and feature authentic, badass New Orleans musicians," Linsey explained, noting that they collaborated with audio engineering and studio production program Roots of Music Studio Academy for the song.

"So, we called our friends Keenan McRae and Bryant Watson at Roots. They helped us put the session together, which included some amazing musicians, who often play with the Preservation Hall Band," she continued. "The kids were incredible, as well, and helped us engineer, set up, and get the sounds just right. One of them, Kaleb Summers, even played on the track! It really was a magical day."

Linsey, who previously recorded the song "All Things" for the show in 2021 and just released her latest country single "Over the Moon", shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the song was made on YouTube. A sneak preview of the song shows a cacophony of various trumpets playing out the tune and Linsey singing out lyrics to the song, "The world never looked so bright now," along with a couple of backup singers.

"It's such a culturally rich, amazing city, and the music is — you couldn't do it anywhere else like if you're trying to make something that sounds like New Orleans, you have to make it in New Orleans," she said.

"So we got an RV. We got our dogs, and drove down here overnight just to do this with local musicians because that's the heart and soul of New Orleans," Linsey said, referring to her husband Tyler Cain who also produced the song.

In PEOPLE's exclusive premiere of the Queer Eye season 7 trailer, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness travel to Louisiana to help their latest round of residents.

With Queer Eye moving from Austin to New Orleans this season, the show adopted the tagline: "From beignets to ben-yay!"

Antoni joked on Instagram at the time, "Don't be fooled by the tagline we are still making over people and not donuts."

Season 7 of Queer Eye premiered May 12 on Netflix.

