"It's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve," the rap star said

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show 'Out of Respect' for Astroworld Victims: City 'Is Still Healing'

Houston Megan Thee Stallion fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the rapper perform in the city.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper announced that she would no longer be performing at the 713 Music Hall in Houston "out of respect" for the lives lost to the Astroworld tragedy. Houston Chronicle was first to report the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3," she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve."

She added, "My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

Megan, who is a Houston native and performed at Astroworld Festival in 2019, originally announced her performance the day before the tragedy. The performance was meant to celebrate the opening of the new venue in Houston and her college graduation.

Ten people died and multiple people were injured at Travis Scott's Houston festival after a deadly, stampede-like incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Family of Youngest Astroworld Victim, 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount, Rejects Travis Scott's Offer to Pay for Funeral

Also on Tuesday, the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died at the festival, announced that they had rejected Travis Scott's offer to pay for his funeral.

"Your client's offer is declined," Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote in a letter to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, per Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Hilliard added, "There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for [Scott] on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that."

The concert cancellation comes just two days after the "Hot Girl S—" rapper joined BTS for a performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

"Last night was so amazingggggg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you to my friends @bts.bighitofficial for having meee 🧈🧈🧈," she captioned a photo of her outfit. On Twitter, the 26-year-old wrote, "Last night was EVERYTHING."