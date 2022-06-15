Megan Thee Stallion said that she believes she became "the villain" in the 2020 incident, for which Tory Lanez is awaiting trial

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez to 'Go to Jail' After Shooting: 'People Don't Take It Seriously'

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the painful lingering effects — both physical and emotional — of the July 2020 incident in which singer Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot.

The "Plan B" rapper, 27, graced the July cover of Rolling Stone, and said she hopes to see Lanez, 29, behind bars, as the incident has scarred her in more ways than one.

"I want him to go to jail," she said. "I want him to go under the jail."

For Megan, the shooting, which she has previously said occurred after an argument broke out between her, her friend and Lanez as they drove home from a poolside get-together at Kylie Jenner's house, felt like a betrayal, as she believed that she and Lanez had a "real," albeit platonic, "connection." An LAPD detective testified at a preliminary hearing in December that Lanez shouted "Dance, bitch!" before shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Torey Lanez 'to Go to Jail' After Shooting: 'People Don't Take It Seriously' Credit: Ramona Rosales for Rolling Stone

"I thought he knew me. And I never would've thought he would've shot me at all," she said. "I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day."

The Grammy winner told RS that she underwent surgery the night of the shooting, and spent approximately four days in a California hospital to treat wounds that she initially told police and doctors were the result of accidentally stepping on glass. Megan also revealed that she had to turn to physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

"I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now," she said. "I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f—ed up."

Though she's received an outpouring of support on social media from fans, the star has also been forced to face critics who support Lanez (né Daystar Peterson). Their comments, largely people's opinions on the role she played in the incident, have been difficult to process.

"In some kind of way I became the villain," Megan said. "And I don't know if people don't take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it's because of the way I look. Is it because I'm not light enough? Is it that I'm not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I'm not petite? Do I not seem like I'm worth being treated like a woman?"

She added: "I'm trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don't feel like anybody's taking me seriously, but I don't want them to see me cry. I don't want them to know that I feel like this, because I don't want them to feel like, 'Oh, I got you. I'm breaking you.'"

Megan also told RS that she feels "a little bit" of shame over the incident, as she still felt compassion for her friends even after she'd been shot.

"I thought everybody in the car was my friend, [and] the whole time, that's not how they thought of me," she said. "That's what really hurts."

Lanez was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020.

The "WAP" rapper previously labeled Lanez an "abuser" on Twitter, and expressed frustration with the fact that the court of public opinion appeared to place some of the blame for the incident upon her.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she wrote on Twitter, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

In April, Lanez was taken into custody in Los Angeles in connection with allegedly violating terms of a pre-trial protective order that prohibited him from contacting Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.