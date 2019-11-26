Megan Thee Stallion Visits French Montana in the Hospital as Rapper Reveals He's Still in ICU

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping French Montana‘s spirits up as he remains in the hospital.

On Monday, Megan, 24, shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story, which shows her and French, 25, laughing and smiling as the “Unforgettable” rapper rests in a hospital bed.

“Get you motherf—— a— out this motherf—— bed and go home,” Megan says in the clip, prompting French to laugh hysterically.

“They can’t keep a real n— down,” Megan adds, writing “Love you” over the post.

Megan’s visit comes after French revealed he’s spent the last week in ICU.

French shared a video on Twitter, which has since been deleted but captured by The Shade Room, early Monday morning, showing himself in bed, surrounded by monitors.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion and French Montana Megan the Stallion/Instagram

“6 days in icu,” French wrote, adding a prayer emoji.

A rep for French did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

French was admitted to the hospital last Thursday, according to authorities.

A Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE that deputies responded to the rapper’s Calabasas home just before 1:30 p.m. for a medical call.

Image zoom French Montana Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

After arriving at the scene, French was transported to a hospital, but the LACSD officer could not disclose what he was treated for or where he was taken.

The rapper had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains, nausea and an increased heart rate on Thursday, according to TMZ.

French’s hospitalization comes a few weeks after the rapper celebrated his birthday by taking a trip to Africa. The rapper was born and raised in Morocco.