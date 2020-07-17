Megan The Stallion previously confirmed that she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident on Sunday

Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Hurt' and 'Traumatized' After Being Shot: 'Black Women Are So Unprotected'

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after she was shot over the weekend.

The "Savage" singer, 25, got candid about her emotions in a tweet on Friday, writing, "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own."

"It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized," she tweeted.

On Wednesday, Megan — whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — opened up about suffering injuries in a shooting, posting a screenshot of a note which began, "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight."

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly thankful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she concluded. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Megan was in the car with rapper Tory Lanez at the time of his arrest in Hollywood early Sunday morning on a concealed weapons charge. The outlet also reported that the star sustained an injury to her foot that night and was later treated at a hospital.

In the caption of her Instagram post about the incident, Megan wrote, "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

Lanez, 27, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said, and he was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and booked into the Hollywood Jail.

Jail records show that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.