Megan Thee Stallion Goes Topless for Debut Album Photo Shoot as She Counts Down to Release

Good News: The countdown is on!

Megan Thee Stallion teased the release of her debut studio album on Instagram Sunday, sharing a topless photo of herself on the cover of a faux magazine bearing the record's title.

Dressed only in a pair of white underwear, the rapper holds a landline phone receiver up to her ear, the cord wrapped around her nearly nude body. She accessorizes in a pair of hoop earrings, her long dark hair hanging in curls down her back.

The "magazine cover" shares the date of the album's release ("November 20, 2020"), as well as fun teaser faux "headlines": "The Hottest Album of the Year! Who Will Be Featured?" and "Depend on Yourself: How to Remain Solid and Positive!"

"5 days 🔥," Megan, 25, wrote in her caption, inviting fans to "preorder now."

Megan's new album will drop three weeks after the debut of her Fenty campaign for the 2020 holiday season, in which she posed for photos showing her dripping in diamonds and decked out in jaw-dropping lingerie.

All glammed up with her hair in a high ponytail and crystal jewels glued above her eyelids, the "Savage" artist modeled pieces she hand-picked for the "Pearls of Love" Xtra VIP Box, which is available for purchase now.

"My bank roll thi thi THICK 🤑 New @savagexfenty #savagexmeg," Megan said alongside the campaign photos in her Oct. 30 Instagram post.

It has been a banner few months for Megan, who teamed up for Cardi B on their sexy summer hit "WAP" and made her Saturday Night Live debut Oct. 3, where she performed her hit remix "Savage" (featuring Beyoncé's vocals) and shared a powerful message for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The artist at one point took the mic for an impassioned call to action. "We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women," she said. " 'Cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, 'cause at the end of the day, we're tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men."