Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch at Houston Astros' Opening Day Game

Take her out to the ballgame!

Megan Thee Stallion took the mound ahead of the Houston Astros' Opening Day game on Thursday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper, 28, a Houston native, successfully tossed a baseball to Astros infielder David Hensley, who sat behind home plate and snagged the ball despite it veering just a bit outside.

Megan was dressed in a custom, cropped Astros jersey that had her last name Pete emblazoned on the back, which she paired with white jeans and a blinged-out chain that said "Hot Girl."

"Yo, what's up it's Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Houston Hottie, aka the Hot Girl Culture, and I just threw out the first pitch at the Astros game!" she said, before sticking out her tongue for her signature move, in a video shared to the Astros' Instagram page.

After her pitch, the star received a hug from Hensley and from Orbit, the team's alien mascot. The sold-out crowd at Minute Maid Park was 41,000 fans strong, though the reigning World Series champion Astros went on to lose their game 2-3 to the Chicago White Sox.

An announcer for the team said ahead of her pitch that Megan was "practicing beneath the stadium just a few minutes ago and was throwing strikes."

Megan, who released her second album Traumazine in August, was recently announced as one of the headliners of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, which will take place from June 29 to July 3.

Megan Thee Stallion. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Her Opening Day pitch also came the day after Tory Lanez reportedly filed an appeal after he was convicted in December of shooting Megan in 2020.

"The jury got it right," the rapper's lawyer Alex Spiro told PEOPLE at the time. "I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Lanez will be sentenced on April 10, and could receive up to 22 years and eight months in state prison, according to reports.