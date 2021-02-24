Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Maxine Waters for Supporting 'WAP': 'This Made My Entire Year'

"[To have your support], I feel like, 'You know what, I am doing the right thing and I'm gonna keep doing it 'cause Maxine Waters said I can,'" Megan said as the two laughed

Megan Thee Stallion is a hot girl and she has the support of Rep. Maxine Waters, the longest serving Black female member of The House.

As part of the Grammy nominee's cover story for Harper's Bazaar's March issue, the 26-year-old rapper, née Megan Pete, recently sat down with the U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district, 82, and discussed the importance of protecting Black women. The "Body" hitmaker was shot — allegedly by Tory Lanez, who will appear in court Thursday to face charges — on July 12, but when news of the incident broke, Megan was met with criticism and mockery from many social media users. She has since been a strong advocate for the voice of Black women.

In support of what she called Megan's "audacity" to release her collaborative chart-topper "WAP" with fellow star Cardi B, Waters praised the rapper for the duo's decision to reject an age-old double standard regarding the explicit content discussed in rap music for men and women in the male-dominated industry.

"[WAP represents] the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say," Waters told Megan during their virtual chat.

The longtime music listener continued, "I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time when men were in charge ... They said whatever they wanted to say about women."

"But women didn't say, for a long time, what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say," she went on.

Waters went on to reveal she was "moved" by the emotional op-ed Megan wrote for the New York Times in October, titled "Why I Speak Up for Black Women."

Megan appeared grateful for Waters' kind words. Said the star, "Some people might not agree with what I'm saying, they think it's controversial and all I'm saying is, 'Protect Black women' and now people are [reacting] like I'm saying something crazy."

"To be supported by another Black woman who sends the same message, I feel like, 'You know what, I am doing the right thing and I'm gonna keep doing it 'cause Maxine Waters said I can,'" she said as the two laughed.

On Twitter Monday, the rapper further expressed her gratitude for Waters decision to share her thoughts on women's empowerment in the industry.