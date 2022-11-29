Megan Thee Stallion Talks Vulnerability as She Becomes First Black Woman to Cover Forbes 30 Under 30

Megan Thee Stallion is making history!

The "Plan B" rapper, 27, snagged a Forbes 30 Under 30 cover, making her the first Black woman to ever do so.

"It's really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ah!" the star told the outlet.

In an accompanying interview, Megan opened up about her most recent album Traumazine, and explained that its deeply personal lyrical content made her "nervous."

"This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I'm feeling, or talked about things that I'm going through, so it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs," she said. "It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I kind of just was like, 'OK, I'm gonna write this stuff and I'mma just put it out. Hm, Hotties, what you got to say about this?'"

Megan released Traumazine, her second studio album, in August, and the record includes hits like "Anxiety," on which she dishes about how she deals with stressful times, including the grief she feels over her mother's death.

"My emotions sometimes make me a little nervous. Like to be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes, so, I don't know," she told Forbes. "I feel like I'm just still processing how the album feels to other people."

The Grammy-winning rapper said that upon the album's release, she held two meet-and-greet events with fans in New York City and Los Angeles, and had many people tell her that they found her new music relatable. The conversations stuck with Megan.

"It made me feel happy that the time I did decide to be vulnerable and talk about something I was going through, it was one of the favorites from all of my fans, and I really appreciate it and they made me feel comfortable, like it's OK to not be OK and it's OK to tell y'all I'm not OK," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to Forbes, Megan earned $13 million in 2022 thanks to royalties, ticket sales, merch and endorsements with brands like Nike, Revlon and Popeyes. She first landed on the annual 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

The star — who recently served as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live — has been vocal about using her platform to help others struggling with mental health issues, and recently launched a hub that provides resources to fans.

"Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too" features helplines, podcasts discussing mental health, a resource directory and help finding a therapist.