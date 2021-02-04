Megan Thee Stallion Helps Surprise Frontline Nurse and Mother of 5 with $50K to Pay Student Loans

Megan Thee Stallion has given one frontline nurse the surprise of a lifetime.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Body" singer, 25, discussed how she was going to school to get a bachelor's degree in health administration and shocked mother of five Jamelmenique Hoy with an appearance — alongside a wad of cash courtesy of Shutterfly to help pay off her student loans.

After an ecstatic Jamelmenique and Michael appeared onscreen with their adorable sons — Micah, 2, Mason, 3, Messiah, 4, Malachi, 5, and Michael Jr., 7 — DeGeneres, 63, called her guest (who didn't yet know of Megan's presence) a "hero" and thanked her for the frontline work she's doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hoy family, from Mississippi, have been in Houston (where Jamelmenique volunteered to temporarily relocate to help treat coronavirus patients) since July, and have been living in a one-bedroom hotel room for the past six months.

The host then told the Hoys that she had a surprise for them — before Megan popped up on the call, telling a shocked Jamelmenique, "You have a beautiful family!" and saying her work is "super inspiring."

On top her her nursing work and taking care of five young children, Jamelmenique is also finding the time to get her master's degree. And Megan wanted to help make that process a little easier for the nurse.

DeGeneres then instructed Jamelmenique to answer a "room service" delivery at the door, which included some tasty treats — and a special bonus from Shutterfly.

"They want to pay off your student loans, so lift that cover [off the tray]," the host said. "They want to give you $50,000."

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much!" said an emotional and "honored" Jamelmenique, tearing up, before DeGeneres thanked her again for her work and also thanked Megan for helping surprise the nurse.

Megan told DeGeneres earlier in their chat that she personally was inspired to go back to school in part because of her grandmother, a former teacher who stressed the importance of a college degree to the singer.

"When I first went off to college, I thought I wanted to be a nurse and then I started actually going to the classes and I was like, 'Wow, this is not for me. I wanna drop out of school; school is so hard,' " she said. "Then I was like, 'Let me find something that's gonna keep me interested because I wanna make [A grades] while I'm here. I wanna make my parents proud.' "

And since switching to health administration, the star said, "I'm an honor-roll student, a Dean's List student. And I just watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother, and it really inspired me to want to have my own assisted-living facility," added the "Savage" hitmaker.

"So I'm gonna get my degree and make my grandma proud," she said.