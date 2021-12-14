"Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college. They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience," she said

Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Still Going to Open Up' Assisted Living Facilities After Graduating

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to celebrate her graduation!

On Monday, the 26-year-old Grammy winner shared several photos of herself in her cap and gown, with degree in hand, following her Texas Southern University graduation over the weekend. Also, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Megan said she'd stay true to her word to open up an assisted living facility in her hometown of Houston, after revealing her philanthropic plans back in 2019.

"Still not over the fact that I can finally say I'm a college graduate 👏🏽 A HBCU COLLEGE GRADUATE 🐯Thank you to my friends and family for supporting me this whole time bc without y'all I would have lost my mind 😂," wrote Megan. who graduated with a degree in health administration.

She also posted a sweet photo of her and boyfriend of one year, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine.

"Me and my person 🧡," she captioned the shot of the pair, both donning white outfits. Fontaine responded in the comments section: "4 ever 4 always 🎱❤️❤️"

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer expressed her excitement after graduating and shared that she plans to make a difference in the health community with her new degree.

"I'm still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates," she said. "Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college. They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience."

Megan gave PEOPLE a glimpse at some of her post-grad plans, which will include her fellow TSU alums, back in 2020.

"I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, 'What can I do?'" Megan said at the time. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it."

After a change of major and pivoting between in-person and online classes, while also juggling musical superstardom, Megan's dream of becoming a college graduate finally came true on Saturday.

She told the outlet, "I thought I wanted to be a nurse and then I found myself at school and I was like, okay, definitely don't want to be a nurse."

"I didn't tell my parents I switched my major and then I started really rapping. I left Prairie View and I came home," she said. I got a job, but I was still going to community colleges. Finally, I was like you know what? I need to go back on campus. So then that's when I wound up at Texas Southern University."

The rapper, who was awarded the 18th Congressional District's Humanitarian Award in Houston the same weekend that she graduated, launched the Don't Stop Scholarship Fund in 2020, which gave two women of color pursuing college degrees $10,000, each. The "Savage" rapper also funded a full-ride scholarship for one lucky student at Jay-Z's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University.

Despite her rapid climb to the top in the music industry, Megan previously opened up to PEOPLE about her drive to get her degree and the importance of education. She was inspired by her late mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after suffering from brain cancer.