Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Home Was Burglarized: 'Material Things Can Be Replaced'

Megan Thee Stallion was not home when two men broke into her Los Angeles house and stole up to $400,000 in jewelry

By
Published on October 14, 2022 08:35 PM
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after her Los Angeles home was broken into.

Two men gained access to the "Body" rapper's home after breaking a back door window Thursday evening, TMZ reported.

They immediately went to her primary bedroom and took between $300-$400K worth of jewelry, sources told the outlet, adding that she wasn't home at the time.

Local police are still trying to find the burglars and are looking at the surveillance footage from Megan's home, as well as a video from her neighbors' cameras that may have captured the intruders.

No one was in custody as of Friday evening, the outlet reports. Los Angeles Police Department was unable to confirm details when contacted by PEOPLE.

Addressing the break-in on Twitter, Megan — who is set to host and perform on the next episode of Saturday Night Live — first wrote, "Wow"

She added, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾."

Sharing a message to her fans, she said she plans to go on a hiatus following her SNL appearance.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally," she wrote.

It is likely the Grammy winner was already in New York City on Thursday when the burglary happened as she told one fan she was "on break at rehearsals rn I'm excited AF" before speaking on the incident.

Megan, 27, is the latest celebrity to suffer a home invasion.

Mariah Carey's Sandy Springs, Georgia, home was robbed in late June, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE in August, there was a burglary at the singer's house in the Atlanta suburb reported on June 27.

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives' Paedon Brown Says He Was Robbed at His Local Gym: 'Happy Not Everything Is Gone'

Representatives for Carey declined PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

The home was broken into through a "force door" entry through the back door, according to the report, which names the suspect as 27-year-old Kenzel Walker. It is not clear if Walker has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Albany, Georgia, Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a man named Kenzel Walker was arrested and charged with homicide in July, but could not confirm if this was the same man in the burglary case. The Sandy Springs Police Department did not reply to PEOPLE's request to confirm if this was the same suspect.

Related Articles
Mariah Carey
Burglary at Mariah Carey's Georgia Home Confirmed in Police Report
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June
Perrie Edwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' House Robbed While She Was Inside with Fiancé and Infant Son: Report
https://www.instagram.com/stephsibounheuang/ hed: PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says He 'Saved My Life' as She Breaks Silence About His Murder
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says Rapper 'Saved My Life' as She Breaks Silence About His Murder
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. Alexis Haines in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.
'The Real Bling Ring' True Story: All About Netflix's New True Crime Series
Interior Designer Jeff Lewis attends AOL Build to discuss his show 'Flipping Out' at AOL Studios In New York on July 7, 2015 in New York City.
Jeff Lewis Speaks Out After 71-Year-Old Neighbor Allegedly Pistol-Whipped and Robbed in Her L.A. Home
Shanna Moakler, Matthew Rondeau
Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau Spend Time Together After 'Domestic Disturbance' Call to Police
ELVIS, Shonka Dukureh, as Willie Mae Big Mama Thornton, 2022
'Elvis' Actress Shonka Dukureh's Cause of Death Confirmed Following Autopsy
Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton Says Her Home Was Burglarized by a Man She Knows: 'You Did Not Break Me'
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
Earl Thomas house fire
NFL Star Earl Thomas's Texas House Destroyed in Fire Reportedly Sparked by Lightning Strike
anila sajja
'Married to Medicine's' Anila Sajja Says Her Home Was Robbed: 'I Truly Believe This Was Planned'
Anthony Farrer
Luxury Watch Dealer Speaks Out After Being Robbed at Gunpoint in Hollywood Hills Home
Matthew Lanz Charged with Murdering Cherokee County Firefighter and Wife
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Murdering Georgia Firefighter and Wife, Stabbing a Police Officer
Dorit Kemsley
Celebrities Who've Been Robbed & What They've Had to Say About Their Terrifying Experiences