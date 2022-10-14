Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after her Los Angeles home was broken into.

Two men gained access to the "Body" rapper's home after breaking a back door window Thursday evening, TMZ reported.

They immediately went to her primary bedroom and took between $300-$400K worth of jewelry, sources told the outlet, adding that she wasn't home at the time.

Local police are still trying to find the burglars and are looking at the surveillance footage from Megan's home, as well as a video from her neighbors' cameras that may have captured the intruders.

No one was in custody as of Friday evening, the outlet reports. Los Angeles Police Department was unable to confirm details when contacted by PEOPLE.

Addressing the break-in on Twitter, Megan — who is set to host and perform on the next episode of Saturday Night Live — first wrote, "Wow"

She added, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾."

Sharing a message to her fans, she said she plans to go on a hiatus following her SNL appearance.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally," she wrote.

It is likely the Grammy winner was already in New York City on Thursday when the burglary happened as she told one fan she was "on break at rehearsals rn I'm excited AF" before speaking on the incident.

Megan, 27, is the latest celebrity to suffer a home invasion.

Mariah Carey's Sandy Springs, Georgia, home was robbed in late June, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE in August, there was a burglary at the singer's house in the Atlanta suburb reported on June 27.

Representatives for Carey declined PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

The home was broken into through a "force door" entry through the back door, according to the report, which names the suspect as 27-year-old Kenzel Walker. It is not clear if Walker has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The Albany, Georgia, Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a man named Kenzel Walker was arrested and charged with homicide in July, but could not confirm if this was the same man in the burglary case. The Sandy Springs Police Department did not reply to PEOPLE's request to confirm if this was the same suspect.