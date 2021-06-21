Megan Thee Stallion Slams DaBaby on Twitter After Tory Lanez Collaboration: 'Industry Men Are Very Strange'

Megan Thee Stallion went back and forth on Twitter after DaBaby seemingly made light of her getting shot

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby's friendship is on a rocky road after some drama on Twitter.

On Saturday, the two rappers went back and forth on social media about DaBaby's involvement with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan in her feet last summer. This comes just days after DaBaby released his song "Skat" which features Lanez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The argument began when several fans pointed out that the 29-year-old retweeted a post that made light of Megan getting shot. "I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don't have to do no jail time," the tweet read. However, the "Suge" rapper said the repost was unintentional, pointing out a possible glitch with his account.

(Editor's note: explicit language below.)

Megan, 26, followed up later by seemingly addressing the situation without tagging DaBaby in her response.

"Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain't no damn "beef" and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it's some internet s- for likes and retweets," she wrote on Twitter. DaBaby then responded to her, saying he doesn't have any "bad energy" toward her and urging the "WAP" rapper to not read into the drama.

Despite the attempt to clear the air, Megan continued the back-and-forth exchange by claiming DaBaby has treated her differently in private compared to online.

The two hip-hop stars ultimately ended the "beef" after DaBaby told followers he doesn't like to argue over the internet. Megan also mentioned that "justice is slow," hinting at her current legal battle with Lanez.

Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for an incident that took place in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He pleaded not guilty, and the case is ongoing.

RELATED VIDEO: Tory Lanez Slams Shooting Charges - and Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back: 'Genuinely Crazy'

While the DA's office did not identify Megan as the victim, she has been very vocal about the shooting and named Lanez as the alleged shooter a month after she was injured.

"Trauma is real I'm still traumatized from loosing [sic] my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot," she wrote. "I'm not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I'm reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive," Megan tweeted earlier this year.

While not responding to Megan's claims directly, Lanez rapped about the incident in his track "Money Over Fallouts" last September.