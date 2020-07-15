Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot, Underwent Surgery: 'Incredibly Thankful to Be Alive'

"I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible," the singer wrote on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is setting the record straight.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the "Savage" singer, 25, was in the car with rapper Tory Lanez at the time of his arrest in Hollywood early Sunday morning on a concealed weapons charge. The outlet also reported that Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, sustained an injury to her foot that night and was later treated at a hospital.

On Wednesday, Megan spoke out on Instagram and shared her own account of what happened by posting a screenshot of a note which began, "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight."

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she continued. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly thankful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she concluded. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

In the caption of the post, Megan wrote, "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

A rep for Megan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following his arrest on Sunday, Lanez, 27, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, the LAPD said, and he was booked into the Hollywood Jail.

Jail records show that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

Over the weekend, Lanez was spotted on Megan's Instagram Live as the two musicians were hanging out with Kylie Jenner, as captured by a fan account.