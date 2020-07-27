"I didn’t deserve to get shot," the rapper said in an emotional Instagram Live video on Monday

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot in Both Feet: 'It Was Just the Worst Experience of My Life'

Megan The Stallion is grateful to be alive after she was injured in a shooting earlier this month.

The rapper, 25, opened up about the harrowing incident during an emotional Instagram Live on Monday, sharing that she was shot in both her feet and underwent surgery for her injuries.

"I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s— taken out, to get the bullets taken out," she began, tearing up. "I had to get surgery. It was super scary."

"It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny," she continued. "It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do s—."

Megan Thee Stallion

According to Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, the bullets did not hit any major organs or body parts.

"Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn't break tendons," she shared. "I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf------ was in there."

The "Savage" hitmaker also explained why she's been silent on social media since the shooting, telling viewers, "It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. That's not no s— you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about. And that's a lot of y'all's motherf------- problem. Y’all take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a diary, and that’s not me."

Megan went on to say that the recovery process has "definitely made me realize how to move forward," breaking down as she reflected on the incident.

"I wasn't taking enough time for myself," she said through tears. "I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people, but people weren't ready to give good energy to me. I definitely had to sit my a— down and pray on it, and I do feel a lot better."

After composing herself, the star hit back at some of the online trolls who have been "cracking jokes" about the shooting, saying, "I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that wasn't their motherf------ business."

"What if your motherf------ sister got shot? What if you What if your motherf------ girlfriend got shot? What if you motherf------ best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then?" she asked. "It's just a respect thing. Shut the f— up when s— don't have nothing to do with you."

Megan ended her stream by reassuring fans that she's "alive and well, and strong as f—."

"I'm ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl s—," she added.

Megan first spoke about the shooting in an Instagram post on July 15, writing at the time that there had been "inaccurate" reports about the incident and she'd like to "set the record straight."

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly thankful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she concluded. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

In the caption of her Instagram post, Megan wrote, "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

TMZ reported that Megan was in the car with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested in Hollywood on July 12.

Lanez, 27, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and booked into the Hollywood Jail, the Los Angeles Police Department said.