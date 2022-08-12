Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Final Piece of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Dying: 'Don't Stop'

Since her mom died in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has learned to depend on herself — and is living by her mom's final instructions.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the "Body" rapper's interview with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1, she opens up about how she's been coping since her mom's demise.

"I just be taking it day by day and I be like 'Lord, thank you for getting me up out this bed' because sometimes I just wanna say 'I'll lay here for another hour, I'm not going.' And then I be, 'No, you're Megan Thee Stallion… you gotta take care of you,' " Megan, 27, says in the clip. "Who else is gonna take care of you?"

She continues, "At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time. I didn't even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it's clicking to me, like who can I ask anything to?"

The "Captain Hook" rapper then went on to explain that with her mother gone, she's learned to rely on herself because she doesn't "want to put people in my business." "When I'm going through something personal, I'm like, 'I just got to pray,' because I don't even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?"

Before her mom died, she left the rapper instructions on how to move on with her life — and though it's hard, Megan's been living by that ever since.

"She was like, 'Just because I'm sick that don't mean yous not supposed to be going to do your work. You got to a show tomorrow.' I had a show in California for the first time ... it was at Diesel. It was something big. This was going to be one of the first biggest performances that I ever had."

She adds, "And she was just like, 'Just because I'm sick, you and T Farris, y'all don't stop. Y'all need to go to LA and still do your show." And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. All right. I'm going to be back up here in a little bit.' And then it was just over so quick and I was just like, 'Oh my God, what do I do?' She said, 'Don't stop,' so then I just took that literally. And we're here today."

The rapper's mom, Holly Thomas — who was an artist herself — died in March 2019 of brain cancer.

In November, she was honored with the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award, and as she accepted the honor, she tearfully praised her mom who helped her achieve her successes.

"I am truly humbled to be in such incredible company," Megan began. "I really want to thank my mom," she said, pausing as tears streamed down her face. "I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am."

"She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she's proud of me today," Megan added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Megan released her second studio album Traumatize. Earlier this week, she explained the message behind the album in a social media post.

"It took a lot of self-reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now… I ain't saying I finally figured everything out or that I'm finally at peace, bc I'm not… buttt im excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what's happening in my head #TRAUMAZINE," she wrote.