Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo of Boyfriend Pardi Biting Her Butt to Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

In one of Megan's photos, only her buttocks are seen — with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine baring his teeth and pretending to take a bite, seemingly in a living room

By
Published on October 18, 2022 05:55 PM
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. Photo: Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine are celebrating a real hot anniversary!

The two musicians each took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to post in celebration of their two-year anniversary as a couple — and both shared a photo or video clip of Fontaine jokingly snacking on Megan's backside.

"Yr 2 with U 💙," wrote Megan, 27, alongside a series of glossy photos featuring the pair enjoying swanky nights out and posing in dressing rooms, as well as casual shots cuddling in bed and hanging around the house.

In one of Megan's photos, only her buttocks are seen — with Fontaine (whose real name is Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe) baring his teeth and pretending to take a bite, seemingly in a living room.

Fontaine's post featured the caption, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .. 🎱❤️"

The music producer similarly shared photos of the couple donning high-fashion clothes at various events as well as casual images — including one of him grabbing Megan's backside while she's wearing a lace bodysuit.

He also shared a few videos: one of the pair eating at a restaurant while music plays and Megan dances, one of the "WAP" rapper eating fried food in a camping tent — and one of her buttocks, with Fontaine using a fork and pretending to chow down like her "body-ody-ody" is a meal.

The pair met while working on Megan's award-winning song "Savage" remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards. In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan said, later adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

Just days before going public with her relationship, Megan tweeted about her "boo" to her 7.6 million followers.

"I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me," she wrote. "I'm just happy and blessed lol."

Pardison Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion.
