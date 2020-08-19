Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo of Her Gunshot Wound as D.A. Considers Assault Charge in Shooting

"I'm healing so well," said the rapper, who was shot in both her feet last month

Megan Thee Stallion gave her followers a look at her injuries Wednesday after she was wounded in a shooting last month, shortly before the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office reported it was reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in the case.

The "WAP" rapper, 25, shared two since-deleted photos on Instagram, seemingly taken after the harrowing incident, during which she was shot in both her feet and underwent surgery for her injuries.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first photo Megan shared captured the bloody wound on her foot, partially stitched up. In the second photo, the star photographed a doctor tending to her injury in a hospital bed.

In her caption, the rapper denied lying about being shot and offered an update on her recovery.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s— YALL make up," she wrote.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, went on to explain that she was shot on the back of both feet "because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK."

"Why would I lie abt getting shot?" she wrote. "Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y'all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1... I usually don't address internet bulls— but y’all people are so sick!"

"God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well!" Megan said. "Sorry I'm not as sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION."

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Hill/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

TMZ reported that Megan was in the car with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested in Hollywood on July 12.

Lanez, 27, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and booked into the Hollywood Jail, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Jail records show that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced they were reviewing the case, according to the Los Angeles Times. Prosecutors also said they asked the Los Angeles Police Department to further investigate the incident.

During an emotional Instagram Live last month, Megan said that the bullets did not hit any major organs or body parts during the incident, which she called "the worst experience of my life."

"It's nothing to joke about and nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about," she said. "I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do s—."

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Erik Voake/Getty Images

The "Savage" hitmaker also explained why she stayed silent on social media after the shooting, telling her followers, "It's not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. That's not no s— you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about. And that's a lot of y'all's motherf—ing problem. Y'all take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a diary, and that's not me."

Megan went on to say that the recovery process has "definitely made me realize how to move forward," breaking down as she reflected on the incident.