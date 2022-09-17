Megan Thee Stallion Shares Loved-Up Pics with Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion met Pardison Fontaine while working on the “Savage" remix

By
Published on September 17, 2022 12:15 PM
Pardison Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion. https://www.instagram.com/p/CilvEz6LdPt/?igshid=YzA2ZDJiZGQ%3D. Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram
Photo: Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing some candid photos of her relationship.

In an Instagram carousel that she captioned "📸 Dump," the Grammy-winner, 27, showed off some loved-up everyday moments with her boyfriend, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.

Two of the photos featured the Traumazine rapper's "boo." One is a mirror selfie of the couple looking fierce — with Megan in a purple bedazzled Juicy top and Pardi, 32, in a black hat — and she has her hand on his jaw and his arms around her waist.

The other shows Fontaine engrossed in a video game, wearing headphones and focused on the screen, while Megan lies in front of him with her legs wrapped around his waist. She took the photo from her angle, wearing a simple tee and shorts and looking comfy for her somewhat acrobatic position.

The pair met while working on Megan's award-winning song "Savage" remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards. In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan said, later adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Just days before going public with her relationship, Megan tweeted about her "boo" to her 7.6 million followers.

"I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me," she wrote. "I'm just happy and blessed lol."

Megan posted a cute video of them doing a viral TikTok dance together later in 2021. In the clip, which racked up over 4.7 million likes, the two rappers danced to Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux's "Jiggle Jiggle" and they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

"You really had to see it 😛😂 #fyp," Megan captioned the post.

Pardi, Megan Thee Stallion
Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion. Paras Griffin/Getty

Also in 2021, Fontaine pulled out all the stops to give Megan a Valentine's Day to remember. Posting a series of photos and videos to his Instagram on Feb. 19, he gave fans a glimpse of the loved-up events from a few days prior.

"SOMETIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST 🎱❤️ 😍😂🤷🏾‍♂️," he wrote in the caption.

"Pardi, where are you taking me?" Megan said in one of the videos, to which he replied: "To lunch."

"Where's lunch?" Megan asked.

The lunch in question was reached by a private jet filled with roses, and the extravagant three-course menu was titled "Pardi with a Hottie."

