Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Is the One Who Shot Her in Both Feet: 'Stop Lying'
"Why lie? I don't understand," the rapper said on Instagram Live Thursday
Megan Thee Stallion is saying that Tory Lanez is the one who shot her in July.
Speaking on Instagram Live Thursday, Megan said that the rapper "shot me."
"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."
A rep for Lanez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He posted his $35,000 bail and was released later that day, and is scheduled to appear in court in October.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced earlier this week that they are reviewing Lanez's case, the LA Times reported.
RELATED: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1M to 'Celebrate All the Powerful Women Out There'
Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident on Instagram, saying that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."
"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," she said, adding that she is "incredibly thankful to be alive" and "expected to make a full recovery."
"I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible," she said. She has also called the shooting "the worst experience of my life."
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo of Her Gunshot Wound as D.A. Considers Assault Charge in Shooting
On Wednesday, the "Savage" singer shared two since-deleted photos on Instagram of her wounds.
"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s— YALL make up," she wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of a bloody wound on her foot and of a doctor tending to her injury in a hospital bed.