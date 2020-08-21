Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Is the One Who Shot Her in Both Feet: 'Stop Lying'

Megan Thee Stallion is saying that Tory Lanez is the one who shot her in July.

Speaking on Instagram Live Thursday, Megan said that the rapper "shot me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

A rep for Lanez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He posted his $35,000 bail and was released later that day, and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced earlier this week that they are reviewing Lanez's case, the LA Times reported.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Erik Voake/Getty Images

Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident on Instagram, saying that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," she said, adding that she is "incredibly thankful to be alive" and "expected to make a full recovery."

"I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible," she said. She has also called the shooting "the worst experience of my life."

Image zoom Tory Lanez Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the "Savage" singer shared two since-deleted photos on Instagram of her wounds.