Megan Thee Stallion Says She'll 'Always Stand Out with No Handouts' as She Prepares to Graduates College

Megan Thee Graduate!

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for one of her biggest accomplishments — and it's not music-related. On Thursday, she shared that she'll be graduating from Texas Southern University with her bachelor's degree in health administration.

"Showed my ass and still went to class🤘🏽🖕🏽IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS 🔥 doing everything they said I can't/couldn't !" the 26-year-old rapper wrote under a series of photos of the singer in a magenta outfit (and a matching graduation sash).

"Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !" she added.

Fans of the "Hot Girl Summer" musician will be able to celebrate the singer's big accomplishment with a hometown Houston show on Dec. 3 — just a week before she's set to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.

In one set of photos, she posed in front of TSU's initials wearing a dress, her sash and her "Real Hot Girl S—" graduation cap.

"Flooding y'all today Bc I'm so happy," she wrote on Twitter.

When asked by a fan where her gown was, she wrote, "The cap is in my hand… don't wanna put my gown on yet…"

Back in June 2020, the rapper opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to stay in school despite her success as a rapper.

"I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I've always seen her drive," she said then.

She added, "My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two [maternal] grandmothers always made sure I didn't know. We could've been struggling, but they made it work. I've always seen strong women making it work, so I've always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers."

She also spoke about the "stress" associated with college and balancing that with her rap career.

"You can't let that little [GPA] number discourage you because at the end of the day, you got your degree and now you're out here living," she says. "You're gonna get the job that you want eventually. You worked hard enough to complete school, so I know that you can work hard enough to complete whatever your next goal in life is."