Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Team Resisted Paying Future's $250,000 'Pressurelicious' Verse Fee

"Being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task," said Megan Thee Stallion during a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles

By
Published on August 15, 2022 05:30 PM

Future charges a pretty penny for a guest rap verse, according to Megan Thee Stallion.

While discussing her new album Traumazine in a recent radio interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, the "Plan B" rapper revealed Future requested a $250,000 fee to write and record a guest verse on her latest single "Pressurelicious," and she paid it — despite pushback from her team.

"I had the beat for 'Pressurelicious,' right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I'm like, 'You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it," Megan Thee Stallion, 27, told hosts Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk.

Megan Thee Stallion, Future
Megan Thee Stallion, Future. Araya Doheny/Getty; Prince Williams/ Wireimage

"Being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect," she continued. "How I went about it was, 'OK, somebody figure out what's Future's feature price. Let's just ask him.'"

After learning the 38-year-old "Way 2 Sexy" rapper's $250,000 asking price and realizing they were both in Miami, Megan was ready to send over the money. "I was like, 'OK, bet. Somebody go pull $250,000 out the bank, go drop it off to Future,'" she said, noting that her manager confusedly replied, "'Megan, how you want us to pull $250,000 out of the bank?'"

"'We need to get Future $250,000 before he leaves Miami 'cause I gotta get this verse,'" Megan recalled insisting at the time. "Anyways, blah blah blah, we got the $250,000, and I had my manager go drop it off to him in a backpack to get me my verse back."

She then told the radio hosts that Future gave her "the whole Future experience" with his verse, as he rapped over the entire seven-minute beat that would become "Pressurelicious."

"Because he gave me the whole song, I had to go into the studio and put it together," Megan continued. "So then when I got his verses, I was like, 'I gotta write some new verses, 'cause I gotta make this make sense.'"

With assistance from her studio engineer, Megan eventually constructed "Pressurelicious" in its final form. Once it was completed, however, she still had many leftover bars from Future's initial extended take. "I could probably go and make three Future songs," she joked. "I love Future... I'll pack me up a little something for later just in case."

Traumazine dropped Friday, and ahead of its release, Megan explained the message behind the album in a social media post.

"It took a lot of self-reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now… I ain't saying I finally figured everything out or that I'm finally at peace, bc I'm not… buttt im excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what's happening in my head #TRAUMAZINE," she wrote.

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Apple Music One
Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Final Piece of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Dying: 'Don't Stop'
Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Recounts Being Shot in 2020: 'It Shouldn't Have Got This Crazy'
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Trailblazer Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: 'I Will Keep Showing Up'
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Torey Lanez 'to Go to Jail' After Shooting: 'People Don't Take It Seriously'
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez to 'Go to Jail' After Shooting: 'People Don't Take It Seriously'
Grammy Awards Arrivals
She Slays! Megan Thee Stallion Hits the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet in an Animal Print Dress
Megan Thee Stallion CBS interview
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Lying to Police After Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'Didn't Want Them to Kill Us'
Paul Walter Hauser On How God Led Him to Create New EP Murder for Higher as Alter Ego Signet Ringer
Paul Walter Hauser on How God Led Him to Create New EP 'Murder for Higher' as Alter Ego Signet Ringer
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Golden-Winged Megan Thee Stallion 'Came to Give Melanin' in Moschino at 2022 Met Gala
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dream Collaboration and Desire to Work with Adele: 'Somebody Tell Her to Call Me'
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Joins 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Oscars Performance with Surprise Rap Verse
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie [Official Video]
Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for Fantasy-Inspired 'Sweetest Pie' Music Video: Watch
Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taraji P. Henson Talks 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal During BET Awards 2022 Monologue: 'It's a Sad Day'
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate 'That' Famous Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey Moment at the Grammys
Jack Harlow and Brandy
Brandy Remixes Jack Harlow's 'First Class' After He Learned She's Ray J's Sister: 'My Name Is World Famous'
Jack Harlow; Dua Lipa
Jack Harlow Recalls Getting Dua Lipa's Approval for Song Titled After Her: 'She Was Just Kinda Thrown Off'
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Celebrates His 23rd Birthday with a Special Shoutout to Birthday Twin Jazmine Sullivan