Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine Makes Her 'Very Happy': We're 'a Real Team'

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about her romance with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

The "Body" rapper, 26, gushed over her rapper beau in the season two premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, revealing that they're evenly matched when it comes to taking on the world together.

"My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally," she said. "He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good."

Megan added that feeling emotionally connected to Fontaine, 31, is important, as it wasn't always something she prioritized.

"That's a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like… but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team," she said. "He feels like a partner."

The musicians confirmed their relationship in February, when Megan referred to him as her boyfriend in an Instagram Live, and told viewers, "That's my boo and I really like him."

The "Savage" rapper praised him on Twitter two months later, writing that one of her favorite parts about their relationship was that he embraced her true self.

"Pardi really showed me what it's like to respect your partner … bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY," she wrote, adding in a separate tweet: "My boyfriend lets me be me [because] he confident I ain't going no where … I like that🥺."

The couple gave fans a peek at the playful dynamic of their love in July, when Fontaine shared a video of them getting into a water balloon fight, and in September, they posed together for their first ad campaign, a collaboration between Coach and Schott NYC.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Taraji P. Henson and her co-host Tracie Jade, Megan stressed the importance of prioritizing mental health, noting that her recent fame has placed more pressure on her than ever.

"I've always been that girl, but when I was Megan, I wasn't as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now," she said. "I'm such a friendly person … [but] I had to dial it back a little bit because my mama always used to tell me, 'Girl, everybody ain't your friend.' And I didn't understand what that meant until I started living this life. Because I'm thinking everybody is gonna be like how my family is. 'Cause I'm an only child, so I only knew people being nice to me, and I only knew people having good intentions."

Though her mother Holly Thomas died in 2019, the three-time Grammy winner still considers her her biggest inspiration, and frequently looks to her for advice.

"When I'm feeling down I'm like, 'Okay, girl, what would your mama tell you right now?'" she said. "If I was sad, I would go to my mama and I would be like, 'Mama, he hurt my feelings, what do I do?' She'd be like, 'Girl, eff that.' So I always have to keep her words in the back of my head to keep me going."