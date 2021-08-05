The singer — who recently shared a video teaching her fans about Bitcoin with the Cash App — also tells PEOPLE her next project will be a "complete shock"

Megan Thee Stallion Says 'It Is About Time' that Rap Tackle LGBTQ Hate: 'It Is Really Crucial'

Megan Thee Stallion thinks the reckoning within the rap community about homophobia is long overdue.

Speaking to PEOPLE as she teases her new Bitcoin for Hotties video with Cash App, the rapper, 26, shares her thoughts on the conversation about LGBTQ acceptance following DaBaby's misinformed comments about AIDS and gay people.

"It is about time," she tells PEOPLE. "Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human."

Megan — who recently hit the stage at Lollapalooza, calling the experience "fire" — also says it was exciting to be back on stage as she works on her next album.

"The crowd was incredible and had such great energy," Megan says. "I love being back on stage and seeing my hotties in the audience having the best time."

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

"I am keeping my next project pretty quiet but it will be a complete shock and complete surprise," she adds. "I am just creating things that feel good to me right now."

As to what keeps the rap queen, whose career skyrocketed over the last two years, humble? "School has kept me grounded," says the rapper, who's pursuing a degree in health administration.

"I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight," she adds.

As for her collaboration with Cash App, the singer thinks it's important for her fans to stay informed and learn how to invest.

"I have Bitcoin! I got it when I downloaded the app. Before investing you should always take the time to educate yourself," she says. "With Cash App you can purchase a fraction of stock or Bitcoin with as little as a dollar. You can test the waters and see how comfortable you are."

In June, the rapper also spoke to PEOPLE about supporting female rappers like herself.

"It is important for me to be known as a girl's girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don't support each other...that girls can't be in the same field without being competitive and catty," she said then. "But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don't believe in that."