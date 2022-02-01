Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dream Collaboration and Desire to Work with Adele: 'Somebody Tell Her to Call Me'

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper tells PEOPLE exclusively the artist who's next on her radar, since she's already "manifested Beyoncé"

Megan Thee Stallion has Rihanna on the brain!

While speaking with PEOPLE about her latest Coach Spring 2022 campaign, the three-time, Grammy Award-winning artist revealed who her next dream collaboration would be regarding her music.

"Because I've manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal," Megan tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab," she admits.

The 26-year-old rapper not only collaborated with Beyoncé in April 2020 on "Savage (Remix)," but the Houston Hotties achieved the ultimate honor, winning best rap song for their work at the 2021 Grammys.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

As the two stood alongside each other on stage to accept the award, Megan voiced her admiration for the "Formation" singer – saying she always wanted to be the "rap Beyoncé" since childhood, in addition to living by the mantra, "What would Beyoncé do?"

Megan saw much success at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and she's keeping the momentum going this year — earning a best rap performance nomination for her song "Thot S***" off her Something for Thee Hotties album.

"I feel like I'm working," says Megan of her back-to-back Grammy nominations. "I feel like I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing," she adds.

"If I just continue to be Megan and just pray, I'll be blessed. And I'm just grateful that I'm still getting brought up in these conversations and people are still appreciating my music. So I just feel like I'm doing something right," she continues.

Meghan Thee Stallion Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

While Beyoncé has been checked off the list, and Rihanna has been added — there's one more artist that Megan excitedly expressed her desire to collaborate with, following a TikTok video that went viral.

"Oh my God. Yes. I've seen it," exclaims Megan when asked about the TikTok remix featuring Adele's "Water Under the Bridge" and the rapper's hit "Body." The video shows Megan dancing and rapping, while Adele sings simultaneously.

"If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I'm there, I'm here for it," says Megan. "Somebody tell her to call me because I'm ready!"

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Between the recent graduate's music career, fashion collaborations, and food partnerships – Megan's schedule is so stacked that a day off is unrecognizable to her, saying, "I don't even know what that looks like."