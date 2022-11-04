Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against those using her trauma as a punchline after Drake seemingly accused her of lying about being shot by singer Tory Lanez in the lyrics of a new song.

Megan, 27, was allegedly shot in the foot by Lanez, 30, in July 2020, and he was charged that October with two felony counts. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Though the "Plan B" rapper has repeatedly labeled Lanez an "abuser," Drake, 36, appeared to reference the situation in his new song "Circo Loco" with 21 Savage, and implied that Megan made the shooting up.

"This bitch lie 'bout getting shots / But she still a stallion," Drake raps on the track. "She don't even get the joke / But she still smiling."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez an 'Abuser,' Says She's 'Not Changing' Her Story: 'You Shot Me'

In a series of tweets shared early Friday, Megan at first seemed to brush the lines aside, writing, "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol." After a fan said that Drake "technically" did say her name in his lyrics, Megan again implied that the line was not necessarily about her, as "stallion" is slang for a "tall thick woman," she wrote.

Not long after though, Megan changed her tune, and asked that others stop "using my shooting for clout." She also appeared to condemn the rappers who quickly boycotted Adidas for not severing ties with Kanye West amid his anti-semitic rants, but continued to criticize her after she accused Lanez of abuse.

Megan Thee Stallion/twitter

"Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N—s! Since when tf is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot !" she wrote. "You n—s especially RAP N—S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her."

"And when the mf facts come out remember y'all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N— that SHOT A FEMALE," she continued. "People attack me y'all go up for it , i defend myself now I'm doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y'all don't [f— with me] okay cool f— it bye."

Megan Thee Stallion/twitter

Megan Thee Stallion/twitter

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Megan's attorney Alex Spiro slammed those who continued to defend Lanez.

"Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker," Spiro said.

A rep for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper was also defended on Twitter by journalist Jemele Hill, who called the support she'd seen for Drake in the situation "disappointing."

"The number of people going out of their way to defend Drake for that s—y lyric about Meg is disappointing," Hill wrote. "Black women are always the first to be on the front lines for others, but the last to receive that same energy."

Megan has said that she was shot by Lanez, whom she considered a friend, after an argument broke out between her, her friend and Lanez as they drove home from a poolside get-together at Kylie Jenner's house.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Jerod Harris/Getty; Johnny Nunez/Getty

An LAPD detective testified at a preliminary hearing in December that Lanez shouted "Dance, bitch!" before shooting.

The "Luv" singer was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020.

In April, Lanez was taken into custody in Los Angeles in connection with allegedly violating terms of a pre-trial protective order that prohibited him from contacting Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.

The contact in question came via social media, as he allegedly addressed Megan directly on Twitter and disclosed DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user. He was eventually released on bond.

Lanez was ordered to house arrest and electronic monitoring in October, and will reportedly stay monitored through the scheduled start of his trial on Nov. 28.

Megan told Rolling Stone in June that she hopes to see Lanez behind bars, and that the incident has scarred her. She also said she underwent surgery the night of the shooting, and spent approximately four days in a California hospital to treat wounds she initially told police and doctors were the result of accidentally stepping on glass. The star said she also had to turn to physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

Though she's received an outpouring of support on social media from fans, the star has been forced to face critics who support Lanez (né Daystar Peterson). Their comments, largely people's opinions on the role she played in the incident, have been difficult to process.

"In some kind of way I became the villain," Megan said. "And I don't know if people don't take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it's because of the way I look. Is it because I'm not light enough? Is it that I'm not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I'm not petite? Do I not seem like I'm worth being treated like a woman?"

She added: "I'm trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don't feel like anybody's taking me seriously, but I don't want them to see me cry. I don't want them to know that I feel like this, because I don't want them to feel like, 'Oh, I got you. I'm breaking you.'"

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.