Megan Thee Stallion Releases Her Sexiest and Most Stylish Video Yet for Track 'Plan B'

The Grammy-winning artist, 27, dons a sexy and revealing Mugler bodysuit with a plunging neckline and slits around her waist in the video for her single " Plan B ," which was released Thursday.

She pairs the look with sheer thigh-high tights and pointed-toe black heels that complement her long, black ballerina-shaped nails. The all-black number matches the background.

After a close-up of her pearly whites as she raps the song's lyrics, Megan returns with a similar look, this time rocking a cropped, fitted blazer and revealing bottoms that wrap around her legs. She goes back-and-forth between the two looks throughout the video, which shows her serving close-up angles as she flips her ponytail for the camera.