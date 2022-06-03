Megan Thee Stallion Releases Her Sexiest and Most Stylish Video Yet for Track 'Plan B'
WARNING: Above video contains explicit language and adult content
Megan Thee Stallion is turning up her sultry and stylish sides in her latest music video.
The Grammy-winning artist, 27, dons a sexy and revealing Mugler bodysuit with a plunging neckline and slits around her waist in the video for her single "Plan B," which was released Thursday.
She pairs the look with sheer thigh-high tights and pointed-toe black heels that complement her long, black ballerina-shaped nails. The all-black number matches the background.
After a close-up of her pearly whites as she raps the song's lyrics, Megan returns with a similar look, this time rocking a cropped, fitted blazer and revealing bottoms that wrap around her legs. She goes back-and-forth between the two looks throughout the video, which shows her serving close-up angles as she flips her ponytail for the camera.
Midway through, Megan switches up her look with a nude, flesh-toned body suit and an elaborate, see-through black head covering. She also seemingly goes completely nude as she wades in water, flawlessly showing off her silhouette.
The video is directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. Megan first dropped the song in April after premiering it during her Coachella debut.
"Plan B" samples Jodeci's "Freek'n You (Mr. Dalvin's Freek Mix)," featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan.
During her Coachella appearance, she seemingly called out an ex as she prefaced the performance, saying it was "very motherf— personal" and dedicated "to whom it may the f— concern," Pitchfork reported.
Megan first teased the song on social media days before she appeared at Coachella's first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping," she wrote on Twitter. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."