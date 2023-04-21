Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Beyoncé Asking Her to Make 'Savage Remix' Verse 'A Little Bit Cleaner'

"I went in my living room, and I recorded it right then," she told Elle in a new interview of their Grammy-winning collaboration

By
Published on April 21, 2023 02:11 PM
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé win the award for Best Rap Song at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

If Megan Thee Stallion is going to tame her rap lyrics for anyone, it might as well be Beyoncé!

The Grammy winner, 28, revealed in a new interview with Elle that when she worked with Beyoncé for their 2020 "Savage Remix" collaboration, Queen Bey had one request — use less dirty language!

"Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name," Megan joked in a video breaking down her "hottest" career moments. "We were in quarantine at this time. Beyoncé did the ['Savage Remix']. I didn't believe she was actually gonna do it, but she did it, and my mind was blown. I called my granny. Me and my manager was in my living room, going crazy."

"Beyoncé was like, 'Could you please make your verse a little bit cleaner?' I went in my living room, and I recorded it right then. Like, Beyoncé didn't have to tell me twice! I sent that verse right back. But it was amazing."

As Meg explained, "everybody knows" that she's "obsessed with Beyoncé," so she was appreciative of the moment as a fellow Houston native.

"When I saw people dancing to the song, vibing to it, loving it, how many famous people was dancing to the song, I was like, 'Oh, my God, y'all know me,'" she added.

Of course, the collaboration went on to be a massive success, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and eventually earned the duo Grammys for best rap song and best rap performance at the 2021 awards.

Elsewhere in a personal essay she penned with the publication this month, Meg spoke out for the first time since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her.

As previously reported, Meg shared the essay for ELLE's May 2023 issue that covered her emotional journey, starting when Lanez shot her in 2020 and ending in the present, when she's had time to heal and process his December conviction.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," she wrote. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan (born Megan Pete) wrote that as a child, her parents warned her to never be too trusting of others, but that she never fully grasped the concept, and went through life believing that "everyone came with pure intentions and wanted to be my friend."

The star said her intention was to handle the "situation privately," but when Lanez made things public, she had no choice. She said that while she was performing onstage and posting to social media with a smile, her happiness was just for show as she battled with the aftershocks of the shooting.

"The truth is that I started falling into a depression. I didn't feel like making music," she wrote. "I was in such a low place that I didn't even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people cared anymore. There would be times that I'd literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I'd have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion."

"It was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them," she later added of Lanez being found guilty.

