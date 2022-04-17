Megan Thee Stallion Premieres 'Very Motherf—ing Personal' Diss Track During Her Coachella Debut
Megan Thee Stallion made her Coachella debut with a special surprise for her "hotties."
The Grammy Award winner, 27, premiered a new song, a diss track reportedly called "You's a Bitch" according to Rolling Stone, as she took the stage for the first time on Saturday at the music festival in Indio, California.
Her new track, which samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang's "Freak'n You Remix," appears to take aim at an ex, as she prefaced the performance saying it was "very motherf—ing personal" and dedicated "to whom it may the f— concern," Pitchfork reports.
Meg teased the song on social media days before she appeared at Coachella's first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping," she wrote on Twitter. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."
The Texas Southern University graduate also performed her hits "Body," "Savage," "Eat It," and "WAP," as well as her and Dua Lipa's new collaboration "Sweetest Pie," which dropped last month. "Shoutout to Dua Lipa for doing this with me," Meg prefaced the solo performance.
She previously marked another major first, performing a remix of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" with Luis Fonsi, Becky G, and the film's cast last month at the 94th Academy Awards.
Megan also took home the trailblazer award last month at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
"I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity," she said in her speech. "I go by the name of Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Hot Girl Coach and if you ain't know about me, ask your boo about me."
Coachella 2022 continues next weekend, April 22-24.