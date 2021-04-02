Megan Thee Stallion Wears Sexy Bikini in PDA-Filled Video with Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion joked, "Hotgirl summer but ... come pick me up after 💙"

Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off her hot girl summer a little early this year — and with her man by her side.

On Thursday, the star, 26, posted a steamy clip on Instagram sharing a smooch with her lip-biting boyfriend musician Pardison Fontaine, 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, the bikini-wearing hitmaker and Fontaine (né Jorden Thorpe) get lovey-dovey as they enjoy a boat ride.

"Hotgirl summer but ... come pick me up after 💙," she captioned her post.

On Twitter that same day, Megan shared some words of admiration for her new beau. She began — citing that her new relationship has inspired her to grow as a person by practicing healthy forms of communication — "Pardi really showed me what it's like to respect your partner ... [because] I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY 😂."

In a separate tweet, she added, "My boyfriend let's me be me [because] he confident I ain't going no where ... I like that 🥺."

The "Body" rapper then joked, "[I'm having a] hot girl summer ...but my man coming to pick me up after 😂," in reference to her 2019 Billboard chart-topper, "Hot Girl Summer," which was all about enjoying the single life.

In the fan-favorite smash hit, Megan sings, "Handle me? / Who gon' handle me? / Thinkin' he's a player, he's a member on the team / He put in all that work, he wanna be the MVP /

I told him ain't no taming me, I love my [men] equally."

Of course, Megan is now loving one man — and that's Pardison.

Megan Thee Stallion Image zoom Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/instagram

The star first confirmed her relationship with Fontaine in February, during an Instagram Live video.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi because he is so calm and so sweet."

Megan Thee Stallion Image zoom Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/instagram

"That's my boo, and I really like him," added the "WAP" hitmaker.

She continued, "Y'all not about to play with my man. He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend."