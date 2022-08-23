Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine were making hit songs together before they even fell in love.

The pair met while working on Megan's award-winning song "Savage" remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards. In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan said, later adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

Just days before going public with her relationship, Megan tweeted about her "boo" to her 7.6 million followers.

"I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me," she wrote. "I'm just happy and blessed lol."

From creating megahits to making their red carpet debut, here's a complete breakdown of Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's relationship.

April 29, 2020: Megan Thee Stallion releases "Savage" remix (feat. Beyoncé)

Before their romance blossomed, Megan and Fontaine had a successful working relationship. On April 29, 2020, Megan released a remix of her chart-topping single "Savage" featuring Beyoncé, a collaboration that the Houston rapper credited manifestation for. The remix earned Megan — and Beyoncé — Grammy Awards for best rap performance and best rap song in 2021. Fontaine has a songwriter credit on the track under his real name, Jorden Thorpe.

August 7, 2020: Megan Thee Stallion is featured on Cardi B's "WAP"

On Aug. 7, 2020, Megan was featured on fellow rapper Cardi B's award-winning single "WAP". The song garnered tons of attention from fans and critics alike, especially during the 63rd Grammy Awards when the duo performed the song on an oversized bed.

Like the "Savage" remix, Fontaine was credited as a songwriter, working alongside his future lover and one of his closest pals. "Every time we work together, it's amazing," Fontaine previously told PEOPLE about his relationship with Cardi. "I decided she was going to be my home girl. So, it was like a perfect match."

February 19, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion confirms her relationship with Pardison Fontaine

Pardison Fontaine Instagram

In February 2021, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper confirmed her relationship with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

Megan opened up about the romance while defending Fontaine from a string of negative comments she had seen online.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said on Instagram Live. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued. She also defended herself when a viewer called her a "simp," replying back, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends … Y'all not about to play with my man. He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend."

February 19, 2021: Pardison Fontaine shares photos from his Valentine's Day with Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison Fontaine Instagram

In 2021, Fontaine pulled out all the stops to give Megan a Valentine's Day to remember. Posting a series of photos and videos to his Instagram on Feb. 19, he gave fans a glimpse of the loved-up events from a few days prior.

"SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST 🎱❤️ 😍😂🤷🏾‍♂️," he wrote in the caption.

"Pardi, where are you taking me?" Megan said in one of the videos, to which he replied: "To lunch."

"Where's lunch?" Megan asked.

The lunch in question was reached by a private jet filled with roses, and the extravagant three-course menu was titled "Pardi with a Hottie."

March 1, 2021: Pardison Fontaine gives a glimpse into home life with Megan Thee Stallion

A couple of weeks later, Fontaine gave fans an intimate look into his life with Megan by posting an au natural snap of his girlfriend in bed.

"SOMETHING ABOUT HER IN THAT BONNET BE SENDING ME," he wrote in the caption. "THEEPARDIGIRL."

April 1, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion shares a PDA-filled Instagram post with Pardison Fontaine

The next month, Megan shared a steamy clip of her and Fontaine sharing a kiss as they enjoyed a boat ride.

"Hotgirl summer but ... come pick me up after 💙," she captioned the post.

On the same day, Megan opened up about her relationship on Twitter, writing, "Pardi really showed me what it's like to respect your partner ... [because] I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY 😂."

In a separate tweet, she added, "My boyfriend let's me be me [because] he confident I ain't going no where ... I like that 🥺."

May 27, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine make their red carpet debut

Emma McIntyre/Getty

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Megan also won the best collaboration award for the "Savage" remix alongside Beyoncé. She and Fontaine donned matching beige outfits for the occasion and showed plenty of PDA on the carpet.

June 11, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion confirms that Pardison Fontaine's voice is featured in "Thot Shit"

Megan released "Thot Shit" as the lead single off her debut studio album, Something for Thee Hotties, on June 11, 2021. On the same day, she answered some of Twitter's most burning questions about the hit and confirmed that Fontaine's voice was featured on the single.

"Was that Pardi's voice?" one user tweeted to Megan. "Yes 😂😭," she replied.

June 20, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion details what she loves about Pardison Fontaine

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

During an appearance on Houston radio show 97.9 The Box, Megan shared what she loves about Fontaine.

"First of all, he does make me happy but my happiness comes from myself because I'm a happy lady," Megan said. "But like I said in the last interview, I got good energy around me right now. Everybody that's a part of my life, definitely makes me feel good, keeps me encouraged. I love where I'm at working and writing and with my music so that always puts me in a good mood whenever I figure out what I want to say in a beat. And yeah, Pardi does make me happy too."

She continued, "I love Pardi because he is just so sweet. A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that. He's very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected. I love spending time with him because he makes me feel really secure. One thing I know he got my back and I got his and I love that."

June 30, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine get into a water balloon fight

Once again showing their playful side on social media, Megan and Fontaine cooled off with a water balloon fight.

"Let the games begin 😈😈," Fontaine captioned an Instagram post.

September 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine model for the Coach x Schott NYC campaign

Courtesy Coach

Starring in their first campaign as a couple, Megan and Fontaine modeled for the Coach x Schott NYC collaboration, featuring Coach shearling from the brand's fall 2021 "With Friends" collection.

Modeling an assortment of coats, bags, heels and slides, the pair were joined by friends including beauty influencer Queenie, jewelry designer Jae, internet personality Daren and hairstylist Kellon Deryck, as seen in the PEOPLE exclusive photos.

"It was so fun getting Pardi, and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot," Megan said of the campaign. "All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person's personality came through with each look."

October 11, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion opens up about her romance with Pardison Fontaine

Appearing on the season two premiere of Facebook Watch's Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan talked about her romance with Fontaine.

"My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally," she said. "He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good."

She added that feeling emotionally connected to Fontaine is important to her, as it wasn't something that she had always prioritized in past relationships.

"That's a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like … but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team," she continued. "He feels like a partner."

October 18, 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine celebrate their one-year anniversary

Megan and Fontaine celebrated one year of love with sweet anniversary posts to mark the occasion.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Megan shared a selection of adorable moments from throughout their relationship, including pictures from getaway trips, events and bathroom selfies.

Fontaine noted the special day on his Instagram Story, writing, "Today's our anniversary … stay tuned," atop a video of himself dancing in front of a mirror.

January 18, 2022: Pardison Fontaine responds to split rumors with Megan Thee Stallion

In December 2022, rumors began to circulate that the couple had broken up after fans noticed Megan had removed all photos of Fontaine from her Instagram. The following month, Fontaine addressed the speculation on his Instagram Story, per Billboard.

"Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody … (At least not in that way)," he wrote. "Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y'all imaginations run … but y'all gettin too crazy … ain't give n— a story so they made one … we really been on it double time."

May 22, 2022: Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine do a TikTok dance together

The couple appeared to still be going strong that spring when Megan posted a cute video of them doing a viral TikTok dance together. In the clip, which racked up over 4.7 million likes, the two rapper's danced to Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux's "Jiggle Jiggle" and they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

"You really had to see it 😛😂 #fyp," Megan captioned the post.

August 12, 2022: Pardison Fontaine shows Megan Thee Stallion support for her album release

Megan dropped her fourth album, Traumazine, on Aug. 12, 2022, and Fontaine was quick to support his girlfriend's latest project on Instagram. The rapper posted the album cover to his page and commended Megan for her hard work, writing in part, "WHEN I TELL YOU IM BEYOND PROUD .. I WATCHED THE PROCESS FROM BEGINNING TO END WHEN IT GOT TOUGH U KEPT PUSHIN VERSE AFTER VERSE ... "