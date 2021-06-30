'Girl's Girl' Megan Thee Stallion Talks Supporting Women, Summer Jams and Her New Collab with Cash App

"I think maybe I just naturally thrive in the summer because that’s my favorite season," the rapper tells PEOPLE. "I just put out a song in the summer and the hotties just turn into it and they really like it"

Megan Thee Stallion has been working diligently on her music career and she's hoping to make a statement in the process.

The 26-year-old rapper went from college student to multi-millionaire in a few years, and she's ready to share what she's learned about making money. While promoting her Investing in Hotties initiative with the Cash App, Megan speaks to PEOPLE about her efforts to return love to her fans and leave her legacy as an artist who values being supportive of other women.

"I feel like it is important to invest because you want to see your money grow in other ways. I think it is cool to put your money into something and watch it grow and take it in and out as you want to," she tells PEOPLE. "That is why I worked with Cash App to create these Investing for Hotties educational videos. Cash App is simple to use and anyone can invest with as little as one dollar."

On Tuesday, she announced that she's giving away $1 million worth of stock to her followers in a #CashAppForHotties campaign. The social media campaign will feature "Investing for Hotties" video series where Megan will share financial tips she's learned throughout her career.

Over the past couple of years, Megan has made a name for herself as one of the groundbreaking women in the male-dominated rap industry today, breaking records in her quick rise to fame thanks to hits such as "WAP" and "Hot Girl Summer." But she says her top-charters "naturally thrive" in the summertine simply because it's her favorite season.

"When you think of summer, you just have to think of me because I am the Hot Girl Coach and it is the Hot Girl Summer. It is no pressure to make songs for the summer," she says. "I just put out a song in the summer and the hotties just turn into it and they really like it. But I do try and put something out there to kick off Hot Girl Summer every year."

On June 11, Megan released her latest single, "Thot S---," just in time for the season, telling fans she's reclaiming the words "thot" and "hoe" as a form of women empowerment. The rapper performed the single for the first time on Sunday during the 2021 BET Awards, saying it "felt good" to perform in front of a live audience again and connect in person.

Megan led the show with four wins: Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration with Cardi B for "WAP," and the Viewer's Choice Award for "Savage" with Beyoncé. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about being supported by and being supportive of other women. Megan explains to PEOPLE that, whether it's through music or philanthropy, that's what she wants fans to know her for.

"It is important for me to be known as a girl's girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don't support each other...that girls can't be in the same field without being competitive and catty," she says. "But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don't believe in that.