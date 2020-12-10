Megan Thee Stallion Calls 'WAP' Backlash from Conservatives a 'Little Weird': 'Them People Crazy'

"I know the Republicans have been having a bad year and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere," Megan Thee Stallion said

Megan Thee Stallion would like to thank everyone who listened to "WAP" — even the haters.

But, as Megan sees it, the more streams the better, whether they approved of the contents or not.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to Cardi for even putting me on the song," said Megan, adding of the backlash, "But, I mean, I felt like that was really, like, a little weird. I know the Republicans have been having a bad year and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere."

"But I wanna tell them thank you for the streams!" she said with a laugh. "Because without you, I don't know if we would've been here! But no, them people crazy — why you worried about my WAP?"

Back in August, as "WAP" continued to dominate music charts, Cardi, 28, defended the song as not overly explicit within the context of the hip-hop and rap genre, calling out a double standard.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," explained Cardi on Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time. "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her rapper husband Offset, said she wouldn't let her toddler jam out to "WAP," but added that that should go without saying since her music is for grownups.

"No, of course I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it's for adults," she said.

Given the way "WAP" shot to the top of the charts, enjoying the No. 1 spot upon its debut, Cardi said she thinks the subject matter is of interest.

"You wanna know something? It's what people wanna hear. If people didn't wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing as good," said Cardi, who joked that it was "really hard" to rework the single into a radio-approved clean version.