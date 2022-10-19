Wedding bells aren't ringing for Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine just yet.

The day after celebrating their 2-year relationship anniversary, the Grammy-winning rapper, 27, set the record straight on speculation that they got engaged.

"Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged," she tweeted on Wednesday.

On their special day, Megan, 27, swooned about Pardi, 32, writing, "My man so obsessed with me … love that for me," before calling him a "Big ole big dark chocolate man 🥹😛"

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

To mark their anniversary, the two rappers took to their respective Instagram accounts, both sharing a photo or video clip of the music producer jokingly snacking on Megan's backside.

"Yr 2 with U 💙," wrote Megan alongside a series of glossy photos featuring the pair enjoying swanky nights out and posing in dressing rooms, as well as casual shots cuddling in bed and hanging around the house.

In one of Megan's photos, only her buttocks are seen — with Fontaine (whose real name is Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe) baring his teeth and pretending to take a bite, seemingly in a living room.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Fontaine's post featured the caption, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .. 🎱❤️"

The pair met while working on Megan's award-winning song "Savage" remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards.

Though they began dating in October 2020, Megan did not confirm their romance until the following February during an Instagram Live session.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan said, later adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

Just days before going public with her relationship, Megan tweeted about her "boo" to her 7.6 million followers.

"I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me," she wrote. "I'm just happy and blessed lol."