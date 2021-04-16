Megan Thee Stallion's track "Movie" featuring Lil Durk comes from her debut album Good News

Megan Thee Stallion Hits the Strip Club in Sexy Music Video for 'Movie'

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another booty-shaking bop.

On Thursday, the rapper, 26, dropped a flashy new music video for her song "Movie," featuring Lil Durk.

The NSFW video follows Megan and Lil Durk at a strip club called Stallions as they throw around money, take shots and watch the dancers flaunt their pole dancing skills.

In the twerk-filled video, Megan rocks several different revealing outfits, including a red skimpy two-piece, a shimmering silver ensemble and gold bikini.

megan thee stallion-movie Credit: megan thee stallion/ youtube

While the music video is new, the track itself is from Megan's 2020 debut album Good News. The song became a fan-favorite on the album, along with tracks like "Savage" and "Body."

Note: Some language and visuals in the video may be NSFW.

Megan announced the premiere of her music video on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to my babies for coming to stallions 😛"

"MOVIE VIDEO OUT RN GO RUN IT UP," she added.

The video follows an exciting few weeks for Megan, who took home several awards at the Grammys last month.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The star won two Grammy Awards for her megahit "Savage Remix" alongside Beyoncé, for best rap performance and best rap song. She was also named best new artist.