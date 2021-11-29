Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS for Surprise Performance: 'Your Existence Made This Day Perfect'

The rap star — who is featured on "Butter" — performed alongside the group during their Sunday night SoFi Stadium show

Smooth like butter!

During BTS' performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium Sunday Night, fans were surprised with a special guest as Megan Thee Stallion joined the K-pop group for a performance of their collaboration "Butter."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last night was so amazingggggg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you to my friends @bts.bighitofficial for having meee 🧈🧈🧈," she captioned a photo of her outfit. On Twitter, the 26-year-old wrote, "Last night was EVERYTHING."

The group started their performance on their own before they were joined by the "Hot Girl Summer" rap star. She was welcomed by cheering fans as she performed her part solo.

Megan rocked an all-pink outfit and, soon after her verse, joined the boys at the end of the song and looked in awe of the large crowd.

"Everyone give it up for the boys! Thank you for having me," she said, before adding, "I feel like a hot girl every season."

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS Megan Thee Stallion and BTS | Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

As the group walked toward the main stage, RM said, "Your existence made this day perfect. I'm sad you missed the AMAs but now you're here!" to which Megan replied, "But I'm here, we did it!"

The performance comes a week after the "Kitty Kat" rapper missed her scheduled performance with the K-pop group at the American Music Awards.

"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," Megan wrote at the time. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

Before Sunday's show, the group — comprising V, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin and Suga — told reporters about what it's like to return to the stage after two years.

"Before a concert we always talk amongst ourselves and do a huddle in the green room. Before [the first song] 'On,' everyone said 'I think I'm gonna cry.' Everyone was very nervous," Jin, 28, said during a press conference attended by PEOPLE on Sunday. "We were afraid to make a mistake but that made us practice that much harder." He noted, "Everyone said they were going to cry but no one actually did."

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS Megan Thee Stallion and BTS | Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

"I was very nervous. I was scared," added Jimin, 26, of the show before joking of the group's elaborate, high-energy set, "Today, I will take it easy."