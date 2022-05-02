"I really can't believe I got my own key to my own city," Megan Thee Stallion said during a ceremony hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner in the rapper's native Houston, Texas on Sunday

Megan Thee Stallion Honored with Key to Houston and Official Holiday: 'The City That Made Me'

"Real hot girl s—": Megan Thee Stallion is being recognized by the city she grew up in.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old rapper was honored with the key to her native Houston, Texas by several City Council members and Mayor Sylvester Turner, who also announced May 2 will be considered "Megan Thee Stallion Day" in the city going forward.

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," said Turner at the ceremony, citing the "Plan B" musician's Pete and Thomas Foundation, launched last year in honor of her late mother and father.

"She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness," continued the mayor. "I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

"I really can't believe I got my own key to my own city," Megan said onstage at the event, during which she also surprised three individuals each with $5,000 from the Pete and Thomas Foundation for housing, wellness, and education.

The ceremony and holiday both fall on her late mother and grandmother's birthdays, and Megan paid tribute to them during her acceptance speech. "Both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don't know what kind of lady I would be if Granny didn't raise me to be so kind and so giving," she said of her relatives, who both died in 2019.

"You could walk by these ladies' house and they givin' out dollars, candy — whatever they've got, they're givin' it out the door. And I always felt like I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them," continued the performer and Texas Southern University graduate. "They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, 'When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.'"

Following the ceremony, Megan took to Instagram to celebrate the honor and penned a heartfelt caption alongside photos of her with the Houston government officials as well as a photo of her official key to the city.