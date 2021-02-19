Megan Thee Stallion 'Was Tested' Recording Debut Album in Her Living Room — but Jokes She 'Passed'

"I like a little chaos in my life. I like to feel like, 'Oh, my gosh, I have to do this,'" the Grammy nominee told Harper's Bazaar for their March cover story

Megan Thee Stallion really is a household name — just as she predicted.

The star (née Megan Pete) released her debut studio album Good News in November and has earned four Grammy nominations this year. Now, she graces the March cover of Harper's Bazaar and opens up about her journey to stardom.

"I'm realizing I don't have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I'm getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin," the "Body" rapper told the magazine. "I know that I'm a person that everybody looks to and they're like, 'Oh, Megan, she's a confident woman. She's so strong.' But you have to go through things to become that person."

And with her confidence, Megan, 26, has developed an effective technique to compartmentalize criticism of her craft. "Even though I'm not working a traditional job, I still treat it like, 'This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion,'" she explained. "I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner."

Like many artists amid the pandemic, Megan was forced to complete her album from home. But she is proud to see the results of her adaptability. "I feel like I was tested, and I've passed," she joked about the unusual studio situation for her album, which was recorded in her living room. "I'm not a perfectionist, but I like what I like how I like it."

After a turbulent 2020, in which the hitmaker was allegedly shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez on July 12 in the Hollywood Hills, Megan finally feels at peace. Lanez, who faces assault and gun charges, has pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court next Thursday.

"This is the calmest it's ever been, but it was crazy for a long time," Megan told Harper's Bazaar. "I like a little chaos in my life. I like to feel like, 'Oh, my gosh, I have to do this.'"

Though Megan has charted 10 songs on the Billboard Global 200 alone — including her No. 1 collaboration "WAP" with Cardi B, she doesn't try to assess how successful her tracks will be ahead of their debuts. Instead, she goes with the flow.

When asked if she knows when her song will be hit, she told the outlet, "I never know. I don't like to say, 'This is my single, this is what we're going with.' I love all my music equally."

In a previously unreleased video of her Love & Hip Hop audition, which surfaced on Twitter in January, Megan manifested that she would definitely be a part of the conversation "when you're talking about those poppin' rappers."