Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Record Companies amid AMAs Promo Drama

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a temporary restraining order against her record label after the company allegedly tried to block the upcoming American Music Awards from using her song "Her" to promote the show.

The "Plan B" rapper, 27, was granted the order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, and 300 Entertainment, her distributor, on Wednesday after the court found "evidence that irreparable harm is imminent to [Megan]" should they continue to be allowed to prevent her from using her music to promote her career, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Megan is nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and documents filed by her lawyers explain that ABC asked to use the song "Her" from Megan's new album Traumazine to promote the show.

The docs say that Megan found out just over a week before the fan-voted show that 1501 was objecting to ABC's use of the song, something her lawyers argued would "negatively impact [Megan] as an artist," as it would keep her from hyping her music and prevent her from making new fans.

Megan Thee Stallion. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"To be sure, there is no good reason I can think of as to why 1501 is behaving this way—and this is not the first time," attorney Ira Friedman writes. "I believe 1501 may simply [be] trying to object to the use of Pete's music to be used in promotional content leading up to the AMAs because Pete and 1501 have been engaged in contentious litigation for over two and a half years, and 1501 simply wants to harm Pete's image and career."

Friedman adds that Megan will be "devastated and harmed" if "Her" can't be used in promo content, and notes that 300 Entertainment "is caught in the middle of this dispute, faced with the baseless objection by 1501."

Steven M. Zager, an attorney for 1501, tells PEOPLE the order is "a little frustrating."

"All we need is good communication," he says. "To us, it was just much ado about nothing."

The documents granting the order say 1501's actions were "unlawful," and that the star's request will be granted "ex parte" without waiting for a response from the other side "because there was not enough time to give notice to Defendants, hold a hearing, and issue a restraining order before the irreparable injury, loss, or damage would occur."

The AMAs are set to take place on Nov. 20, and voting closed on Nov. 14, the same day the request was granted.

The order prevents 1501 from blocking the use of Megan's music through this weekend, and also orders that they not interfere with the rapper's "right to use, exploit, license and publish her music for promotional content" leading up to the AMAs.

Megan has been locked in legal battle with 1501 for years; in August, she requested $1 million in relief from the label after claiming that her last two albums fulfilled the requirements of her "unconscionable" contract, and in 2020, she filed suit, claiming that 1501 was preventing her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract.