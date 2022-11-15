Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Record Companies amid AMAs Promo Drama

Megan Thee Stallion alleges that her record label tried to prevent the AMAs from using the star's song "Her" in promotional materials

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 02:22 PM

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a temporary restraining order against her record label after the company allegedly tried to block the upcoming American Music Awards from using her song "Her" to promote the show.

The "Plan B" rapper, 27, was granted the order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, and 300 Entertainment, her distributor, on Wednesday after the court found "evidence that irreparable harm is imminent to [Megan]" should they continue to be allowed to prevent her from using her music to promote her career, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Megan is nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and documents filed by her lawyers explain that ABC asked to use the song "Her" from Megan's new album Traumazine to promote the show.

The docs say that Megan found out just over a week before the fan-voted show that 1501 was objecting to ABC's use of the song, something her lawyers argued would "negatively impact [Megan] as an artist," as it would keep her from hyping her music and prevent her from making new fans.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"To be sure, there is no good reason I can think of as to why 1501 is behaving this way—and this is not the first time," attorney Ira Friedman writes. "I believe 1501 may simply [be] trying to object to the use of Pete's music to be used in promotional content leading up to the AMAs because Pete and 1501 have been engaged in contentious litigation for over two and a half years, and 1501 simply wants to harm Pete's image and career."

Friedman adds that Megan will be "devastated and harmed" if "Her" can't be used in promo content, and notes that 300 Entertainment "is caught in the middle of this dispute, faced with the baseless objection by 1501."

Steven M. Zager, an attorney for 1501, tells PEOPLE the order is "a little frustrating."

"All we need is good communication," he says. "To us, it was just much ado about nothing."

The documents granting the order say 1501's actions were "unlawful," and that the star's request will be granted "ex parte" without waiting for a response from the other side "because there was not enough time to give notice to Defendants, hold a hearing, and issue a restraining order before the irreparable injury, loss, or damage would occur."

The AMAs are set to take place on Nov. 20, and voting closed on Nov. 14, the same day the request was granted.

The order prevents 1501 from blocking the use of Megan's music through this weekend, and also orders that they not interfere with the rapper's "right to use, exploit, license and publish her music for promotional content" leading up to the AMAs.

Megan has been locked in legal battle with 1501 for years; in August, she requested $1 million in relief from the label after claiming that her last two albums fulfilled the requirements of her "unconscionable" contract, and in 2020, she filed suit, claiming that 1501 was preventing her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract.

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Demands $1 Million from Record Label
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Cleared by Judge to Release BTS Remix Friday After Taking Label to Court
torey lanez and megan the stallion
Tory Lanez Ordered Under House Arrest and Electronic Monitoring Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMAs Performance with BTS Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
BTS; Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Remix of BTS Song 'Butter' After Legal Battle with Label Over Its Release
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty
Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget
Bob Saget's Family Granted Temporary Order to Block Release of His Death Investigation Records
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Home Was Burglarized: 'Material Things Can Be Replaced'
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Drops EP 'Suga' amid Legal Battle with Label
Cardi B
Cardi B Speaks Out After Being Awarded Additional $3 Million in Slander Lawsuit Against YouTuber
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Ashley Biden and Joe Biden
Was Ashley Biden's Diary Stolen? How the President's Daughter Got Caught in Legal Fight After a Leak