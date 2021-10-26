Hot Girl Scholar! Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Graduating College This Year

Megan Thee Stallion previously opened up to PEOPLE about taking courses part-time at Texas Southern University and making her late mom proud

Megan Thee Stallion is going to be a college grad!

On Monday, the 26-year-old rapper announced on Instagram that 2021 will be the big year she graduates college, posting photos with her bedazzled mortarboard and teasing more "graduation pics" to come.

"2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭" Megan wrote. "I can't wait for y'all to see."

Borrowing a lyric from her hit song "Hot Girl Summer," the student decorated her cap with the phrase "Real hot girl s---" in celebration of her upcoming matriculation from Texas Southern University. She matched her manicure to the school's colors, one hand reading "TSU" and the other "2021." In the two images that followed, Megan posed in black and proudly held her hat.

In June 2020, the three-time Grammy winner opened up to PEOPLE about taking online courses part-time for her bachelor's degree in health administration, revealing she hoped to complete her coursework in 2021 and throw an elaborate graduation party.

Megan Thee Stallion Instagram Credit: Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

When she ultimately moves her tassel, Megan knows she'll be making her late mom Holly Thomas proud.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," she said of her mother, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. "She saw me going to school before she passed."

The rapper, whose father died when she was a teenager, also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died.

Megan Thee Stallion school Megan Thee Stallion school throwback photo - posted on Instagram in June of 2019 | Credit: Courtesy Megan Thee Stallion

"I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed," said Megan. "My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Though she was still mulling over her next move after graduation, the star said she was thinking about setting up a center to help her fellow TSU classmates land their first post-graduation work experience, and make the community a brighter place.