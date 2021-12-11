Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially a College Graduate: 'It's Graduation Day'

"Hotties you can watch me graduate today," Megan Thee Stallion wrote on social media, sharing the streaming link to her TSU graduation with her combined 34 million Twitter and Instagram followers

Megan Thee Stallion is a savage and a scholar.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 26, graduated Saturday afternoon from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration, achieving a long-held goal that has remained close to heart amid her catapult to fame.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," she wrote on Twitter with "#MeganTheeGraduate," which has since been trending, featuring a custom emoji of Megan in her cap and tassel.

She shared the streaming link for the commencement ceremony with her combined 34 million Twitter and Instagram followers. "Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here," Megan wrote, along with some of her senior photos.

"WE DID IT HOTTIES," she wrote to fans in celebration of her achievement.

Megan received her diploma shortly after 12 p.m. local time, shaking hands with the HBCU's 13th president, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young. She even obliged some of the faculty in posing for a selfie as she walked off the stage.

The Good News artist previously shared some graduation photos to Instagram this week, for which she partnered with Nike. "HOTTIES…I'm officially a @nike Yardrunner, y'all!" Megan wrote. "I'll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y'all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!"

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about her drive to get her degree despite her rapid success in the music industry. Megan was inspired by her late mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after suffering from brain cancer.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan said in 2020.

In addition to losing her mother, Megan's grandmother died not long after. "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed," she added. "My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Megan also gave PEOPLE a glimpse at some of her post-grad plans, which will include her fellow TSU alums.

RELATED VIDEO: Hot Girl Scholar! Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Graduating College This Year