Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Grandmother Brand New Truck: 'I'm Gonna Give You Everything You Deserve'

Megan Thee Stallion moved her grandmother to tears on Wednesday when the rapper gifted her a brand new truck.

In a touching video shared on Instagram, Megan, 24, is seen arriving to a Cadillac dealership with her grandmother, whom she sweetly calls “nanny.”

After her grandmother gets out of her car, Megan directs her grandmother to a white truck adorned with a massive red bow.

When her grandmother realizes the car is actually for her, she begins excitedly screaming.

Megan’s grandmother then runs toward the vehicle — before looking back in shock — stomps her feet happily and cries hysterically.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper also shared moments of the surprise on her Instagram Stories, which show her grandmother smiling widely as she sits inside the truck for the first time.

“Okay! Okay nanny!” Megan shouts as her grandmother grins up at her.

Megan explained in the caption of her Instagram post that her grandmother is truly deserving of the gift as she’s always been “kind” to everyone around her.

“Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for! She literally bought me everything in every color as a child,” Megan wrote. “She’s always been so generous to everyone she meets and she taught me the importance of always being kind!”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Denies Dating Tristan Thompson: ‘Stop Making S— Up’

“I love you nanny I’m gonna give you everything you deserve 💙.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Megan has showed love to someone close to her in recent weeks.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Just before Thanksgiving, Megan visited her friend French Montana in the hospital.

The rapper shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories, which showed her and French, 35, laughing and smiling as he rests in a hospital bed.

“Get you motherf—— ass out this motherf—— bed and go home,” Megan says in the clip, prompting French to laugh hysterically.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“They can’t keep a real n— down,” Megan adds, writing “Love you” over the post.

RELATED: From Gold Grillz to Diamond-Encrusted Bath Tubs: The Most Extravagant Celeb Gifts Ever

Megan’s visit came after French revealed he’d spent a week in ICU. The “Unforgettable” rapper has since been released.

The rapper had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains, nausea and an increased heart rate on, according to TMZ, before being admitted to the hospital.