Megan Thee Stallion Explains Lying to Police After Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'Didn't Want Them to Kill Us'

"I didn't want to see anybody die. So I just said, 'I stepped on glass,'" Megan Thee Stallion told Gayle King during a CBS Mornings interview about the night she was shot in July 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is detailing the shooting incident she endured in July 2020.

On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper spoke to Gayle King on CBS Mornings about her interactions with police officers on the night she says Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in both feet at a party in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

"I don't remember everything they said to me, but I remember them asking me, 'What's happening? What— what happened to you?' And I didn't want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us," she told King, 67. "So I just said, 'I stepped on glass,' because I didn't want—"

"But why did you say that? Why didn't you say 'He shot me?'" asked the host.

"I didn't— for some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn't want them to kill us. Like, even though this person just did— just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us," explained the Texas State University graduate. "Like, I didn't want to see anybody die. So I just said, 'I stepped on glass.'"

"So when I see people trying to use that against me, like trying to act like I'm lying, 'Oh, she stepped on glass. She never got shot,'" she continued. "I'm the one who said I stepped on glass. I was lying to protect all of us. And I— sometimes I wish I really would have never said that."

"I wish I would have told the truth," Megan said to King. "But if it saved us all from dyin', then that's just probably what it was meant [to do]."

Megan Thee Stallion CBS interview Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: CBS Mornings

The "Plan B" performer also spoke about how her life has changed as a result of the violent altercation. "I feel like my anxiety is worse," she explained. "I feel like my relationship with people has gotten very cold 'cause I'm not as trustin' as I used to be."

King then asked if it's hard for Megan to trust others, and the rapper explained she's become more closed off in her personality. "Like, I got this wall and I don't want to make any friends. And I'm trying to be as nice as I can to everybody," she said. "New people, I probably won't even hold a conversation longer than 30 minutes 'cause I feel like every time I'm talking, I'm, like, on the verge of tears and I don't want to have to explain to strangers why I'm crying."

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan recounted her experience of the July 2020 incident and explained she was arguing with Lanez, 29, at the party "because I was ready to go" but didn't think it would escalate to violence. "I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy."

The rapper explained she and Lanez were in a parked car when he allegedly began "standing up over the window," shooting at her. "So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast," said the Good News artist. "And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance, bitch!' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times."

"I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important, I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me,' " she expressed through tears. "I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before."

Following the shooting, Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in the car before getting released on $35,000 bail later that day. In October 2020, he was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Tory Lanez Tory Lanez | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier this month, he was taken into custody and later released on bond after, according to authorities, violating court orders prohibiting him from contacting Megan or disclosing any new developments in the case to outside parties.

Lanez, who will appear in court again in September, allegedly violated the order against him by posting directly about Megan on social media and by discussing DNA evidence with a third-party Twitter user.

In August 2020, Megan spoke about the incident and named Lanez as her shooter during an Instagram Live stream.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said at the time, per a Twitter user's recording. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."