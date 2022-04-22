Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Plan B,' Diss Track She Premiered at Coachella: 'Run It Up Hotties'
Megan Thee Stallion has officially dropped her newest song, "Plan B."
The 27-year-old rapper released the diss track, which she recently debuted at Coachella, at midnight ET early Friday morning.
She announced the news on Instagram alongside a glammed-up photo of herself relaxing in a bubble bath.
"PLAN B OUT NOW EVERY WHERE 🔥🔥🔥 run it up hotties," Megan wrote in the caption.
Among the celebratory comments was one from Amy Schumer, who wrote, "Yessssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Megan made her Coachella debut last weekend, taking the stage for the first time on Saturday at the annual music festival in Indio, California.
Her new track, which samples Jodeci's "Freek'n You (Mr. Dalvin's Freek Mix)" featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan, appears to take aim at an ex, as the Grammy winner prefaced her performance saying it was "very motherf---ing personal" and dedicated "to whom it may the f--- concern," Pitchfork reported.
Megan teased the song on social media days before she appeared at the first Coachella festival held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping," she wrote on Twitter. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."
The Texas Southern University graduate also performed her hits "Body," "Savage," "Eat It" and "WAP," as well as her new Dua Lipa collaboration "Sweetest Pie," which dropped last month.
"Shoutout to Dua Lipa for doing this with me," the rapper prefaced her solo performance.
She previously marked another major first, performing a remix of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" with Luis Fonsi, Becky G and the film's cast last month at the 94th Academy Awards, which were co-hosted by Schumer, 40.
Megan also took home the trailblazer award last month at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Additionally, she is set to take the stage on May 15 to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier this week.